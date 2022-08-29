 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Rapper Yung Gravy, a former UW-Madison student, performed at the VMAs Sunday night

Yung Gravy, Sheri Nicole at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, AP photo

Yung Gravy, left, and Sheri Nicole arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

 EVAN AGOSTINI, Invision/AP

Rapper Yung Gravy, a former UW-Madison student whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, performed at the VMAs Sunday night.

Here is Yung Gravy performing “Betty” live at the VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

Hauri, 26, is from Rochester, Minnesota.

