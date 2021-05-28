Watch now: Middleton Community Orchestra reunites with free outdoor concert Sunday

Ramaekers spent much of the last year conducting recording sessions, which he said lacked the “give-and-take” energy of a live audience. Those sessions often prove more difficult as they require extensive editing, and musicians cannot hear one another as clearly.

Those limitations are what stopped the Middleton Orchestra from pursuing online rehearsals or performances, Taranto said.

“I don’t think it would have been that much fun for people to be in their bedrooms with iPhones and a headset in one ear, listening to a click track and trying to play their part.” Taranto said.

That means for many members, Sunday will be their first performance in over a year. To accommodate that, Ramaekers said he chose pieces that included a large number of musicians, ensuring everyone who wanted to play could.

This first concert back is more about making music than perfecting technique, as the orchestra has had to be especially flexible this year, co-founder Larry Bevic said.

Time to explore