Watch now: Making music happen with the Salon Piano Series

“The business will be 50 years old next year,” said Renee Farley. “We’re planning a big celebration then.”

Son Aaron works at Farley’s as a shop piano technician, and daughter Shannon teaches violin and viola there. Daughter Megan is a nurse at UW Hospital, and daughter Elizabeth lives on the East Coast.

Hallways throughout Farley’s House of Pianos are covered with framed photos of some of the many musicians who have played in the Salon Piano Series over the years.

“We have a lot of artists ask to play here now, so it’s harder to choose,” Renee Farley said. “But also we have repeats, because some of these artists are very popular with our audience. So every now and again we have one of them come back.”

One of those repeat artists was pianist Ilya Yakushev, who was so determined to perform again at Farley’s that when his flight from New Jersey to Madison was canceled due to a snowstorm, he drove through the night in a rental car and arrived just a couple of hours before performing “Rhapsody in Blue” for a packed house.

“He played magnificently,” Renee Farley said. “It was just phenomenal.”

In this difficult time for the arts, how would you rate the “state of the arts” in Madison?