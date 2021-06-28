Watch now: 'Mad Lit' set to light up State Street with music, art, vendors

It was in frigid January, in the midst of a pandemic, that Rob Franklin stepped out onto the 100 block of State Street, looked at the frozen, quieted urban landscape, and was inspired by an unexpected vision of the coming summer.
What if, he thought, that space could come alive with light, music and a sense of welcome for all?
On Friday, “Mad Lit” will light up one of Madison’s most famous city blocks with music, food, art and vendors in a celebration of community and recovery. Franklin’s initial vision has turned into a free concert series that will showcase musicians and artists of color on alternating Friday evenings, from 8 to 11 p.m. July 2 to Oct. 8.
The event, which Franklin originally envisioned as having a “block party-type atmosphere,” will also include pop-up shops, visual exhibits and community-led workshops.
“We figured, ‘What better way than to take it to the streets?’” said Franklin, who works on media projects for Madison Public Library and is better known in Madison’s entertainment world as “Rob Dz.”
“We wanted to do something outdoors, so it’s safe, and have a series — everything from R&B to salsa to reggae, spoken word, hip hop,” he said.
The event kicks off Friday with a show featuring R&B artists Sammy + J. Vocal.
Orquesta Salsol Del Mad performs salsa and soul July 16, followed by Natty Nation, with roots, rock and reggae on July 30. The Adem Tesfaye Band headlines Aug. 13 with eclectic black rock, followed by a “Spoken Word and Comedy Showcase” on Aug. 27, a DJ Block Party on Sept. 10, and the reggaeton of Rey Cruz on Sept. 17.
Supa Friends closes out the series with hip hop on Oct. 8.
Tyler Brunsell, aka Tyrel the Well Treated of Supa Friends, predicts that Mad Lit will serve as “a major connector for Madison residents and their music scene.”
“For us, performing at Mad Lit is a way to showcase our bond as a group, and to bring Madison further into the world of hip hop,” he said.
“I can’t speak for others, but I can only imagine Mad Lit is going to create community relationships that we’ve never seen before, all thanks to a wide range of music and a chance for local creativity to be seen in the public eye.”
A welcoming Downtown
Franklin, who has lived on the 100 block of State for the past seven years, wanted to do more than just bring a lively atmosphere to his neighborhood following a year of pandemic closures and demonstrations for equity and social justice.
When bright murals celebrating empowerment and Black culture began to fill State Street, he heard conversations happening that he’d never heard before. When the murals started to come down, he wanted to find a way to continue the conversation.
“It turned (my) attention to: What can we create to ensure that the presence of us is still Downtown?” he said.
“I’ve always considered myself very blessed and very fortunate that a lot of venues in the Madison music community have embraced me. But I’ve always felt it hasn’t been as welcoming to other artists of color.”
“I know that it is a very touchy subject but, the reality is, if Downtown is the heartbeat of any city, you need all people to be able to maneuver in those spaces,” he said.
With the Mad Lit concept, Franklin found plenty of supporters. The Greater Madison Music City (GMMC), a local music and creative network in which he is a key player, signed on. The Madison Arts Commission contributed $3,000 and the city’s economic development committee gave the project a $20,000 grant from the Small Business Equity and Recovery Program. Dane Arts and supporter American Family Insurance also backed Mad Lit.
“For the first time, we have real dollars that are being put behind an effort” to showcase artists and businesses of color, said Karen Reece, the chair of GMMC and president of the Urban Community Arts Network, or UCAN.
“The synergy has been dope and everyone has pitched in, so it’s become this kind of collective effort,” Franklin said. “I am not by myself at all.”
Being inclusive
The well-established band Natty Nation feels “honored” to be included in the Mad Lit lineup, said keyboard player and backing vocalist Aaron Konkol.
“It’s wonderful to see the city investing in initiatives that support Black-owned businesses like Natty Nation, and increase the inclusivity of the Downtown space,” he said.
“The very reason we created Natty Nation was to bring positive energy to our community and bring people together,” agreed JAH Boogie, the group’s lead singer and bass player. “Breaking down the barriers between each other and building strong community are recurring themes throughout our lyrics, and this series is a great step in that direction.”
Mad Lit is the first event in recent years “to showcase what we really mean by being inclusive,” said urban planner Angela Puerta, who is representing the City of Madison on the Greater Madison Music team.
Franklin “has the full credit for that,” she said “It’s been his idea, and he’s been involved in the equity effort in Madison for years.”
Respect for merchants
Musicians will be paid for their appearances, and visual artists and business pop-ups will receive a stipend, Franklin said. But Mad Lit will not be sponsoring food vendors or selling alcohol in hopes that audiences will patronize existing Downtown bars and restaurants, which have been hard hit during the pandemic.
“We wanted to be mindful of the businesses that are on the block” who could sell to the crowds, he said. The two main goals for Mad Lit are “one, to bring some more vibe back to our Downtown as far as the revitalization, and, two, to really be intentional in making sure the presence of all people are in this Downtown.”
“I’ve lived in Madison long enough where I feel that, historically, State Street has not necessarily been the most welcoming to people of color. I think we are at a point in our country — when we’re kind of getting out of COVID and getting back in to the swing of socializing — where it is really important that we have a vibe that we can all be in, and to appreciate the excellence that we can offer.”
Reece hopes to see a broad, diverse crowd at Mad Lit, and thinks the series has the potential to grow into an established, annual draw along the lines of something like Fete de Marquette.
For now, Franklin’s goals are “being in the same space and learning to exist with one another as we come back and re-socialize,” he said.
“Just to be in a space with each other and be and exist with each other and vibe with each other. That’s very important for me. Let’s just be, and exist, and have conversations.”
“The synergy has been dope and everyone has pitched in, so it’s become this kind of collective effort.”
Rob "Rob Dz" Franklin