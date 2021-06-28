Watch now: 'Mad Lit' set to light up State Street with music, art, vendors

“We wanted to be mindful of the businesses that are on the block” who could sell to the crowds, he said. The two main goals for Mad Lit are “one, to bring some more vibe back to our Downtown as far as the revitalization, and, two, to really be intentional in making sure the presence of all people are in this Downtown.”

“I’ve lived in Madison long enough where I feel that, historically, State Street has not necessarily been the most welcoming to people of color. I think we are at a point in our country — when we’re kind of getting out of COVID and getting back in to the swing of socializing — where it is really important that we have a vibe that we can all be in, and to appreciate the excellence that we can offer.”

Reece hopes to see a broad, diverse crowd at Mad Lit, and thinks the series has the potential to grow into an established, annual draw along the lines of something like Fete de Marquette.

For now, Franklin’s goals are “being in the same space and learning to exist with one another as we come back and re-socialize,” he said.

“Just to be in a space with each other and be and exist with each other and vibe with each other. That’s very important for me. Let’s just be, and exist, and have conversations.”

