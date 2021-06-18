Watch now: Karaoke comeback at local bars give singers a chance to be 'their own rock star'

Opportunities to belt out a favorite tune in front of a supportive audience are starting to open back up as bars and DJs reemerge from more than a year of karaoke slumber.
"Everybody's just really excited to get back out and be amongst others. It's been a really long time," said Carole Benson, who manages the Sundown Saloon, 57 S. Stoughton Road on Madison's East Side.
The Sundown restarted karaoke on May 31 and offers it every Monday starting at 7:30 p.m. with DJ Jeff Henschke. About 30 people showed up for its first night back.
Other local karaoke venues are also coming back online with the Ohio Tavern on Atwood Avenue rebooting its popular karaoke night and the Karaoke Kid on University Avenue planning a reopening in a few months.
Sundown Saloon been hosting karaoke for about 12 years, said Benson, who bartends on Monday nights and said she sees the same people turn up in other places to sing, including bars in Sun Prairie, where she lives.
"It's almost like groupies the way they travel around," she said.
Gerald, 81, and Mary Larsen, 70, are regulars at the Sundown and on Monday got a warm reception for their duet of "Mountain Music" by Alabama.
"It gets us out of the house," Gerald said. "Otherwise we'd be home watching TV."
"Or, he'd be in the recliner sleeping," said Mary.
An Ohio Tavern tradition
On karaoke nights at the Ohio Tavern, 224 Ohio Ave, the bar's 45-person capacity often gets reached and a crowd forms outside.
Karaoke is scheduled to start there again at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.
"I'm absolutely terrified of how many people are going to show up," said Josh Swentzel, the bar's co-owner, last week. "We definitely want to keep people's comfort levels in mind. And karaoke is sort of an interesting thing to do when you have a respiratory-based pandemic going on."
He said he was going to do his best to keep people safe and has put a lot of safety precautions in place in terms of air flow. The bar even have disposable microphone covers for each singer.
"We're trying everything we can," Swentzel said. "Also, just making sure people are respectful of distance and not going crazy and not barking in people's faces, that sort of thing."
Karaoke has had a long tradition at the Ohio, and Swentzel and his partners reestablished it in 2016 when they took over the bar. "I believe we never missed a single Saturday until the pandemic," Swentzel said.
It's usually held on Saturday nights, but the Ohio is adding Friday nights for a month during its comeback.
Karaoke night "was always quite the party," Swentzel said. "I always tell people it's like New Year's Eve here every Saturday."
Karaoke Kid will return
Madison's home for karaoke, Karaoke Kid, 614 University Ave., is set to reopen in two or three months, said owner Akira "Aki" Ishikawa, who is trying to find employees and working to negotiate a new lease.
Ishikawa said he also needs to do some remodeling after the bar was broken into and vandalized last year during the unrest Downtown.
In 1987, Ishikawa sold his restaurant Ginza of Tokyo on Odana Road and moved to Hawaii, where karaoke was popular. He was soon homesick for Madison and missed his friends. So, he returned in 1992 and started a karaoke equipment rental business. The following year he opened Karaoke Kid.
He still runs his rental company, Tokio Entertainment. A lot of business used to come from northern Wisconsin, but now the company ships, delivers and installs equipment nationwide to about 35 customers, mainly in Texas, Louisiana, Arizona and California, he said.
Band in a box
Lars Svanoe ran Band In A Box Karaoke as his sole occupation for 25 years, hosting karaoke events at local spots until the pandemic hit. His last gig was March 8, 2020. "It's a date that will live in infamy for me," he said. "Science outweighed profits."
Every Sunday for 10 years, Svanoe ran the karaoke Downtown at the Come Back In.
"Most of my shows were long-running affairs, simply because I turned clientele into a community of people that would make a night out with me," he said.
He ran karaoke at the Old Fashioned also for 10 years, and had a long-running gig at the Dry Bean Saloon before it closed in 2011.
At its height, Svanoe said he had three guys working for him and did a total of 13 shows a week.
Svanoe, 63, said because of health problems if he gets back into the karaoke game it may be in another form. "I'm debating if bar life is where I want to return."
What he's learned in his long karaoke career is that a reluctant singer can sometimes take a chance and do something daring. "I mean, public speaking is one of the No. 1 fears, so public singing has to go up a notch above that," Svanoe said.
Karaoke, he said, can instill confidence in people who at least give it a try. Sharing a song a person cares about with friends and strangers can be a powerful experience, he said.
Svanoe said before starting his karaoke business he was a frequent Karaoke Kid visitor. He tried to rent out his own equipment in the past, like Ishikawa does, but said people were disrespectful of his belongings so he lost money.
That was in the days of laser discs. The current digital technology is not as high risk, he said. "The last thing you want is a book of discs being held by a frat party."
Cosmic Star Karaoke
Andrew Frey, the co-owner Cosmic Delights on East Washington Avenue, also runs Cosmic Star Karaoke and produces the karaoke events at the Ohio Tavern, which is next to the original location of his shop.
Frey said that while karaoke sometimes gets a reputation of too many drunk people screaming or shouting with their friends, the Ohio gets a lot of high caliber singers who get to be their own rock star.
Of the 10,000 songs available to sing, he said he most often hears "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse, "Uptown Funk " by Mark Ronson, "What's Up?" by 4 Non Blondes and "My Girl" by The Temptations.
"Those are probably what I hear almost absolutely every single week," Frey said, noting that the regulars often choose less popular songs.
Frey said the Ohio is getting a sound-system update, but the standard, old-school blocky graphics that come with the karaoke equipment seem dated.
Still hugely popular
Almost 30 years since Ishikawa started offering karaoke ("empty orchestra" in Japanese) in Madison, it's still "massively" popular, Frey said.
"It's a very, very popular thing and people are super anxious to have it back," he said. "In the before times when I was hosting, we were certainly at capacity at the bar all the time. It'd be nothing for me to have in excess of 20 people in my queue, which means a good two-hour wait in the 9 to midnight range."
Swentzel, the Ohio co-owner, said some fantastic singers who were regulars at the old Ohio have a following. "There's a lot of talent that actually comes in here and it's really just a very welcoming situation. You don't have to be the best singer because everybody's going to sing along with you."