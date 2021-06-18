Watch now: Karaoke comeback at local bars give singers a chance to be 'their own rock star'

Every Sunday for 10 years, Svanoe ran the karaoke Downtown at the Come Back In.

"Most of my shows were long-running affairs, simply because I turned clientele into a community of people that would make a night out with me," he said.

He ran karaoke at the Old Fashioned also for 10 years, and had a long-running gig at the Dry Bean Saloon before it closed in 2011.

At its height, Svanoe said he had three guys working for him and did a total of 13 shows a week.

Svanoe, 63, said because of health problems if he gets back into the karaoke game it may be in another form. "I'm debating if bar life is where I want to return."

What he's learned in his long karaoke career is that a reluctant singer can sometimes take a chance and do something daring. "I mean, public speaking is one of the No. 1 fears, so public singing has to go up a notch above that," Svanoe said.

Karaoke, he said, can instill confidence in people who at least give it a try. Sharing a song a person cares about with friends and strangers can be a powerful experience, he said.