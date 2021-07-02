 Skip to main content
Watch now: Ideas for 4th of July fun -- in just a minute
Check out music, festivals and fun for your Independence Day weekend with our new video feature "Madison in a Minute." 

It doesn't matter what the calendar says; Lorde says it's summer, so it's summer. The New Zealand mood-pop sensation returned last week with this light, airy, upbeat celebration of the sun, which nods to A Tribe Called Quest ("can I kick it? Yeah, I can!" Lorde says, sounding, gulp, happy) and is genetically engineered by producer Jack Antonoff to get the summer party rolling. You have no choice but to submit.

With a chorus that borrows its chord progression from Olivia Newton John's former No. 1 knockout "Physical" — songwriters Stephen Kipner and Terry Shaddick are credited on the song — this playful ode to making out features a shimmering disco-lite beat and a bassline that grooves for days and begs for repeat listens. (Warning: explicit lyrics.)

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck — in your head. Say what you will about Cardi B, but she knows how to make hits that breathe their own air and make their own space in the culture, and she's got no problem releasing them one at a time (see last summer's "WAP"), album cycles be damned. "Up" is catchy, colorful and motivational, and works just as well in the background at a summer cookout (depending on who's around, you may want to opt for the clean version) or at the gym. (Explicit lyrics, to say the least.)

