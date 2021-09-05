Watch now: 20,000 Luke Bryan fans in a cornfield? For the Statz Bros. that's their kind of night

Bryan also has a regular TV presence as one of three judges, along with Katie Perry and Lionel Richie, on ABC’s “American Idol.”

The son of a Georgia peanut farmer, Bryan also plans September stops in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan on his 2021 Farm Tour.

Bryan’s management team first got connected with the Statz Farm through the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, Jolma said.

When the farm was selected as a venue for Bryan’s tour in 2019, “we were all pretty excited,” she said “It was quite an honor.”

Complete package

The tour comes as a complete package, with the crew arranging everything from the stage and lighting equipment to vendors. The morning after the concert, the last truck doesn’t pull out until Statz signs the contract stating that the tour has completely cleaned up the property.

In the family since 1966, the Statz Bros. farm is now run by Joe Statz, his two cousins Troy and Wes, and his sons Zach and Austin. The farm milks 4,700 cows on more than 9,000 acres of land and has 100 employees. Statz Bros. is compensated by the Luke Bryan tour “enough to make it worth our while,” said Statz, who declined to say what the farm is paid to host the event.