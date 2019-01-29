Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS COLD PERSISTS THROUGH TONIGHT... A SURGE OF HISTORICALLY COLD AIR SETTLING OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN WILL LINGER ACROSS THE AREA INTO THURSDAY. WIND CHILLS AS COLD AS 45 TO 55 DEGREES BELOW ZERO ARE EXPECTED WHICH WILL BE CLOSE TO ALL-TIME RECORD COLD. TAKE THE COLD SERIOUSLY. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. AVOID GOING OUTSIDE FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, BE AWARE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW HAS CAUSED SNOW COVERED OR ICY ROADWAYS IN MANY LOCATIONS. STAY SAFE, STAY INDOORS. ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS 45 BELOW TO 55 BELOW ZERO THIS MORNING AND 40 TO 50 BELOW ZERO THURSDAY MORNING. THE BRISK WINDS ARE PRODUCING BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WHICH IS CAUSING SNOW COVERED OR ICY ROADWAYS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. &&