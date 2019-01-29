"Due to the extreme weather conditions," the Wailers Wednesday show at the Barrymore Theatre has been postponed, the theater's management said.
This is a postponement, not a cancellation, the theater's manager said. A new date is expected to be announced in the next week or two.
Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets, which will be good for the rescheduled date.
If a new date is not announced within the next two weeks, or if the ticketholder cannot attend the rescheduled date, tickets will be refunded on request.
The show by members of Bob Marley's legendary band was billed as a "Bob Marley birthday jam" with special guest Tropical Riddims Sound System.
For more information and updates, check the Barrymore website and the theater's Facebook page or call 608-241-8633. The theater is at 2090 Atwood Ave.
"We apologize for any inconvenience. Your safety is a primary concern for us," the promoter and the theater's management said in a statement.