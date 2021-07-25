Vietnam vets, songwriters team up for meaningful CD

“All of this comes from first-hand testimony. That’s a hard and fast rule,” he said. “The other hard and fast rule is that the veteran is in control.”

Getting it right

“Seawolf 7-6,” the mesmerizing Rightley-Martin song, is one of 14 powerful and moving performances on “The Last Thing We Ever Do.” Rightley weaves together the magical revelations of Martin, who, he writes, “came back to a country that didn’t understand me.”

In Vietnam, Martin the magician had astonished the local children, one of whom went on to save his life. For years after that, he had to revisit a dream that returned again and again, set during a military conflict when his helicopter was about to be shot down.

“I labored over the lyrics,” said Rightley, a multi-instrumentalist who won the 2018 Madison Area Music Association Award for Country/Bluegrass Album of the Year.

He met Martin only through long-distance calls to hear his story. The two continued to confer by email and phone as the song started to take shape.