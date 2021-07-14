Video: Cap Times Live featuring Rob Dz with Opal Ellyse

Cap Times
Madison-based hip hop artists Rob Franklin and Opal Ellyse played the High Noon Saloon Tuesday for the second edition of Cap Times Live.
Franklin, who performs as Rob Dz, debuted a number of new songs for the event.
Cap Times Live continues at the High Noon in September with Proud Parents. More information is available here.
Here's the video of Tuesday's concert, including work by DJ Vilas Park Sniper and interview questions by Cap Times features editor Rob Thomas, recorded by Hinckley Productions:
Tags
