Video: Cap Times Live featuring Natty Nation
Video: Cap Times Live featuring Natty Nation

Jah Boogie of Natty Nation

Natty Nation singer and bassist Jah Boogie performs at the High Noon Saloon Tuesday for the inaugural session of Cap Times Live.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Madison-based roots reggae band Natty Nation played the High Noon Saloon Tuesday for the inaugural session of Cap Times Live.

The band released its first album, "The Journey Has Just Begun ... " 25 years ago and they celebrated the anniversary by playing the first eight tracks from the album in order from the High Noon, open for the first time since the pandemic began.

Cap Times Live continues at the High Noon in July with Rob Dz with Opal Ellyse, followed by Proud Parents in September. More information is available here.

Here's the video of the first concert, including interview questions by Cap Times features editor Rob Thomas, recorded by Hinckley Productions

