UW Marching Band legend Mike Leckrone remembers it all in new one-man show

You might not see an elephant on stage in the upcoming show “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness.” But you’ll certainly hear about one.

The pachyderm named Molly became the stuff of Badger lore when in 1988 Leckrone, who served as the UW Marching Band‘s high-profile director for 50 years, rode it onto the field of Camp Randall Stadium during a football halftime show, set to a circus theme.

“The upshot of the story is the animal got nervous and did what nervous animals do — right on the 50-yard line,” he said. “I’m going to recount all the things that led up to that incident. It’s become almost a folk legend now — but it did happen. I was there.”

That tale and many others from Leckrone’s life and career are part of the new one-man show from Four Seasons Theatre running Wednesday through Oct. 16 in the Playhouse at the Overture Center.

It will be the sixth in a series of “cabaret” type performances produced by Four Seasons, a company perhaps best known for its productions of musical showcases, classic musicals and the returning holiday drama “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.”

Leckrone, 86, was a natural fit for the solo format, not only because he’s known as a quintessential showman. The musician who led decades of marching bands on the field and produced the annual spring Varsity Band concert, packing the Kohl Center for a night of music and the spectacle of Leckrone flying on stage like Peter Pan (but in sequin-spangled tux), is also a compelling storyteller.

As he retired in 2019 from his position of UW-Madison director of bands, Leckrone told the Wisconsin State Journal about a theory he shares with his students about “moments of happiness.”

“Your mind lives on the moments of happiness,” he explained. “They sometimes don’t last long and aren’t as big as we think they are, but if you can find a lot of them, you can live on them.”

The upcoming “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness” is built from those fleeting but memorable experiences. To shape the show, creative consultants and longtime Four Seasons associates Brian Cowing and Sam Taylor sifted through Leckrone’s stories, finding “what made Sam and I laugh — which was a lot,” Cowing said.

“Moments of Happiness” will begin with a remembrance of Leckrone’s first public appearance at age 5, and move along chronologically.

“It tells the story of how he became the showman that everybody knows and loves,” Cowing said. “That’s what I love about the early stories, especially. We get a glimpse of the little sparks of showmanship.”

Leckrone will also tell a broader story of music, the band director said.

“I couldn’t decide what I wanted it to be — a story of the Wisconsin band, or my personal history, or this pop music history,” Leckrone explained. “So I just jumbled them all together, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Joining Leckrone onstage will be a jazz trio made up of Chris Rottmayer on piano, Ben Ferris on bass and Michael Koszewski on drums.

There will be no flying — but Leckrone won’t necessarily leave his glittering wardrobe out of the show.

“I’ll probably put on a funny suit somewhere down the line,” he said. “I have a closet full of them, so I’d might as well use them.”

Close partners

Madison-area choreographer and director Cowing, whose grandfather Otto Puls was named to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame after more than 50 years as the Badger basketball scorekeeper, has known Leckrone “for a really long time,” he said.

Taylor, a musician himself, and Leckrone have recently collaborated on a series of podcasts for Four Seasons about important moments in popular music history, titled “Listening with Leckrone.”

Leckrone also has a long-running showbiz relationship with Four Seasons artistic director Sarah Marty. Marty was in Leckrone’s concert band and took some of his classes in popular music as a UW-Madison undergraduate. In 2001, she joined the staff of his spring Varsity concert, and took the helm in 2003.

Leckrone signed on with Four Seasons as an artistic associate in 2020.

“He was working on some outreach concerts and things that were all waylaid by the pandemic,” Marty said. So Leckrone turned to Zoom classes for the Four Seasons audience instead.

Hefty footprint

Leckrone was also the subject of a 2019 documentary from PBS Wisconsin. He serves on the board of the COPA performing arts facility in Fitchburg and is currently writing an autobiography with Madison author Doug Moe.

Marty still refers to Leckrone by his title of professor to remind people that he is not only a celebrity but a professor emeritus of music.

“I think of him as a legendary band director, but ‘legend’ might be too small of a (term) because of his national impact,” Marty said.

He’s taught “thousands and thousands and thousands of students,” many of whose careers have taken them across the country and the world, she said.

“He’s beyond Madison. In his last concert in 2019, we were able to livestream it with PBS Wisconsin, and we even had somebody who tuned in from a ship in the middle of the ocean. They were stationed in the military and got permission to livestream it on the ship.”

Audience interaction

In putting together “Moments of Happiness,” Leckrone, Cowing and Taylor honed a script that “is really more of a good outline” than a formal document, Cowing said. The show will encourage audience interaction and include a lesson in musical arrangement “that gets the audience involved,” he said.

Leckrone will include a couple of Irving Berlin’s biggest hits, starting with “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.” There will also be “some jazz standards, some Mike standards and some UW standards,” Taylor said.

Leckrone emphasized that working on the show with Cowing, Taylor and vocal coach Abby Nichols “has been a great opportunity to learn.”

“That’s the joy of performance — you learn from what happens, good or bad. But with any performance, the bottom line is the audience,” he said. “You have to make sure they have a good time. And that’s what we’re going to try to do.”