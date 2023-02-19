A longtime UW-Madison music professor and composer has received one of the nation’s premier music awards for her opera about a 17th-century female painter.

Laura Elise Schwendinger, a member of the university’s music faculty for 17 years, is a winner of the 2023 Charles Ives Opera Prize, granted by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. The honor, awarded for only the third time since its inception in 2008, carries with it a $35,000 prize for Schwendinger and $15,000 for Ginger Strand, librettist for Schwendinger’s opera “Artemisia.”

“It’s extraordinary,” said Schwendinger, who will formally receive the opera prize at a ceremony in May. “As far as I can tell, it really is the largest award given to vocal composers in the U.S. It’s beyond an honor. Finding out who is on the panel of judges — I think that was the most daunting thing. ... They’re five of my heroes.”

Schwendinger’s opera was a unanimous choice for the Academy honor, which rewards contemporary classical artists for “works of highest aspiration and superior craft.”

“Artemisia” is based on the life of Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi (1593-1653) — who as a teenager was raped by her art tutor, then subjected to torture during her testimony against him at trial. Invited to work in London by King Charles I, she was also a great friend — and most likely a lover — of Galileo Galilei.

In 2019, the opera was performed in part with chamber orchestra at Trinity Wall Street in New York City. That June, it was performed as a fully staged opera by the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble in San Francisco. Links to videos from both productions can be found online.

“Artemisia,” noted a New York Times review, “lasts just 80 minutes, but fits in big themes set to music of quivering intensity. ... Larger questions of idea and form, image and projection, sight and gaze also find nuanced and intelligent treatment.”

Artemisia Gentileschi’s artwork was the subject of a recent exhibition at London’s National Gallery. The painter also is the focus of the play “Artemisia” by Lauren Gunderson; the world premiere is to be produced by Madison’s Forward Theater company at the Overture Center in April.

The idea for Schwendinger’s opera was hatched right in Madison, when Strand, a longtime friend, visited the UW-Madison campus to give a talk. Over lunch at the University Club, Schwendinger mentioned her fascination with Gentileschi.

Strand “is a great art lover,” Schwendinger said. “Within a month or two, she sent me the first libretto. So that was that, and we’ve been collaborating ever since.”

The pair has now written a second opera, “Cabaret of Shadows,” about the female creators at the Folies Bergere in the era of Toulouse-Lautrec, and is starting work on a third.

Between operas, Schwendinger, a former Guggenheim Fellowship winner and the first composer to win the American Academy in Berlin Prize, has been writing “a lot of instrumental music,” she said — including “Hawk’s Nest,” which received its premiere last week by the Northwestern University Sax Ensemble.

Later this month, Schwendinger’s piece “Second Sight,” written for Atlanta Symphony principal harp player Elizabeth Remy Johnson, will have its world premiere at Emory University.

Born in Mexico when her American parents were students there, Schwendinger grew up in Berkeley, California, and was convinced by a composition teacher at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the famed John Adams, to change her major from flute to composition. She moved to UW-Madison in 2003 along with husband Menzie Chinn, a professor of public affairs and economics at the La Follette School of Public Affairs.

In 2020, plans were in the works for another production of Schwendinger’s “Artemisia” in Italy, but those were halted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the composer said. All the same, writing “Artemisia,” Schwendinger said, “was an exciting experience, and a learning experience.”

“In opera, you basically go down a rabbit hole with the characters and get to know them,” she said. “I’m sitting here in my office (where) I have the painting of Artemisia Gentileschi’s self-portrait with her lute, a canvas reproduction, hanging here right over my head. So I live with her every day.”