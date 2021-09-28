UW-Madison alum and diverse group bring classical music back to Union Theater

After a year of separation due to COVID-19, the diverse and nationally renowned chamber orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi is back and rehearsing in what might seem like an unlikely spot: a Downtown ballroom in the Madison Concourse Hotel.
The group is preparing for a 7:30 p.m. performance Thursday in Shannon Hall at Memorial Union. It’s the first stop on Sphinx Virtuosi’s national fall tour, and also the first classical music concert with an in-person audience held in the UW-Madison theater since the pandemic halted operations in March 2020. The concert also will be streamed online.
For musicians, “It always feels a bit like boot camp” when a group gets back together to rehearse after months apart, said Emilia Mettenbrink, a violinist with the ensemble and a UW-Madison alum.
“But we were all chomping at the bit to get back together,” she said. “It’s been a year without as much interaction as we’re used to.”
Composed of 18 top-ranked string players of color from across the U.S. as well as Canada, Cuba and Mexico, Sphinx Virtuosi is self-conducted, meaning “we consider ourselves all leaders, and all followers,” Mettenbrink said.
The violin, viola and bass players — everyone except the cello players — stand on stage during a performance to help them communicate during and through the music.
By standing rather than sitting, “You can use your entire body to emote,” Mettenbrink said. The musicians also talk with the audience between pieces, “so that becomes part of the performance as well.”
Sphinx Virtuosi is part of the Detroit-based Sphinx Organization, founded by 1997 by Aaron P. Dworkin to address the underrepresentation of people of color in classical music. Along with performance groups such as a symphony orchestra, two quartets and a vocal ensemble, the Sphinx Organization sponsors musician training, competitions, financial support, audition preparation and other programs designed “to transform lives through diversity in the arts.”
Sphinx Virtuosi, composed of top Black and Hispanic soloists, performs regularly at Carnegie Hall and offers masterclasses and lectures while on tour. In Madison, Mettenbrink said, members were planning to meet Tuesday with Suzuki Strings of Madison and the Madison Cello Ensemble, both playing for and listening to the young musicians.
Mettenbrink, who joined Sphinx Virtuosi in 2018, earned her master’s degree at UW-Madison, studying with professor of violin David Perry in the early 2000s. While in Madison she served as an assistant concertmaster for the Madison Symphony Orchestra, played with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra — and has fond memories of working at the Sunroom Café.
Today, she lives in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she is a member of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra and performs with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and as a freelance musician for various productions. During COVID-related stay-at-home orders, she produced a series of “tiny balcony concerts,” solo performances that she gave for her neighborhood and passersby from her own upper-story balcony, which are now on YouTube.
On Thursday night, she and the Sphinx Virtuosi will perform music by Florence Price, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Alberto Ginastera, plus contemporary composers Jessie Montgomery, Andrea Casarrubios, Richard Herz and Xavier Foley, a double bassist who headlined one of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square this summer at Breese Stevens Field.
Early in the rehearsal process, Mettenbrink might have a favorite piece or two, she said. But as she plays the full concert program again and again on stage, she added, “a lot of them become my favorites."