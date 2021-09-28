UW-Madison alum and diverse group bring classical music back to Union Theater

The violin, viola and bass players — everyone except the cello players — stand on stage during a performance to help them communicate during and through the music.

By standing rather than sitting, “You can use your entire body to emote,” Mettenbrink said. The musicians also talk with the audience between pieces, “so that becomes part of the performance as well.”

Sphinx Virtuosi is part of the Detroit-based Sphinx Organization, founded by 1997 by Aaron P. Dworkin to address the underrepresentation of people of color in classical music. Along with performance groups such as a symphony orchestra, two quartets and a vocal ensemble, the Sphinx Organization sponsors musician training, competitions, financial support, audition preparation and other programs designed “to transform lives through diversity in the arts.”

Sphinx Virtuosi, composed of top Black and Hispanic soloists, performs regularly at Carnegie Hall and offers masterclasses and lectures while on tour. In Madison, Mettenbrink said, members were planning to meet Tuesday with Suzuki Strings of Madison and the Madison Cello Ensemble, both playing for and listening to the young musicians.