UW group wins it all in NYC 'Pitch Perfect' competition

They figured they’d go to New York City and just enjoy the experience: Central Park. The Empire State Building. The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But the UW-Madison singing group Pitches and Notes also capped off their Big Apple trip last month with an unexpected souvenir: The first-place trophy from the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.

The 17 university students and community members who make up the Madison-based treble a cappella choir — profiled in the April 15 Wisconsin State Journal — were thrilled to even make it to the ICCA finals in New York after winning the Great Lakes regional title earlier this spring. ICCA is the college vocal competition that spawned three “Pitch Perfect” movies and the 2015 reality TV docuseries “Sing It On.”

“I think a lot of us went just thinking we’d have fun seeing New York — and as an added bonus we’d get to perform at finals,” said Dani Adams-Valenzuela, a member of the group who helped organize the sightseeing piece of the trip.

Actually winning the whole competition was “a shock,” said Megan Peterson, a graduating senior who has been in Pitches and Notes for three years.

“It was incredibly rewarding to feel good about what you do, and have that recognized” by winning the international championship, she said.

It’s the first time in 15 years that a treble, or higher-voices, group has won the ICCA finals. And it’s the first time an ensemble from the Great Lakes region has taken home the first-place trophy, they said. Adams-Valenzuela attributed part of group’s success to its emphasis on “being as calm as possible.”

Before each performance, Pitches and Notes members gather to “center” themselves with deep breaths. “We’ve been able to show our love of the music every time because we are so centered in it,” she said.

Pitches and Notes had a “senior sendoff” during a spring concert May 1. But the group’s members, who include many graduating seniors, are not yet ready to say farewell: The singers will soon head to the studio to make a professional recording that will be available on Apple Music and Spotify in coming months. They’ll be producing a professional music video as well.

