Two neighborhood music festivals making plans to return as one, La Fete likely canceled

The order, which takes effect Wednesday and runs through May 5, requires that people keep 6 feet apart if they aren't members of the same household or living unit.

Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, said "it's more than likely" that La Fete de Marquette festival in July will be canceled or postponed for the second year.

"It would be too challenging at this point to put all the pieces together, also recognizing that it's likely that there's going to be some distancing policy and requirements put on us," Kallas said.

He said it's harder to limit people at a free festival than at an event like the Dane County Fair, which announced this week its return to the Alliant Energy Center July 15-18.

"As people arrive, tell them, 'We have too many people you can't come,' right? Kallas said. "It's too difficult and challenging to figure out just what the playing field" will look like by July.

The Willy Street Fair, in the third week of September, is more of a sure thing, he said. "Plans are being put into place with confidence."

Kallas said he's meeting with his partners on Monday to talk about the likelihood of holding AtwoodFest, traditionally the last weekend of July. "I suspect that'll be an interesting meeting."