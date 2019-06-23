Kato Perlman loved music before it was taken away from her.
As a girl she had studied piano for about six years when the Germans bombed her hometown of Budapest, Hungary, during World War II.
“Everything stopped,” she said. “We essentially lived in the basement.”
When her mother was severely injured by a bomb, young Kato took over the household chores. The family later went into hiding in Perlman’s father’s office, keeping warm and cooking with a fire built from wood from the bombed-out house next door.
“People here can’t imagine how people lived in Europe during the war,” said Perlman, adamantly noting that other families endured far greater hardships.
“Everything was devastated. Hungary was destroyed,” she said. Music studies, of course, had become unthinkable.
Many decades later, Perlman is a major supporter of classical music in Madison, focusing particularly on young musicians of great talent with promising careers ahead of them. A retired organic chemist from UW-Madison, she pours into music the royalties earned from a patent related to the vitamin D research she did in the lab of Hector DeLuca in the 1980s and ‘90s.
“She’s had this amazing life,” said Kathryn Smith, general director of Madison Opera, where Perlman was among the sponsors of a recent production of the Czech-language opera “Rusalka” and is helping to support next season’s “La Traviata.”
“She’s evidently capable of doing everything, from (working with) Vitamin D to winning the Pillsbury Bake-Off,” Smith said. “But she (also) has this passion for music. She has an interest in performers, and making sure performers have opportunities.
“And she also believes that other people should be able to enjoy the music,” Smith said. “She wants to make sure that this music – chamber music, opera – is available to future generations.”
Thinking of great ideas
Tickets went on sale recently for the 100th anniversary season of the Wisconsin Union Theater Concert Series, which includes a new offering: The David and Kato (pronounced “KAH-toe”) Perlman Chamber Series, named for the benefactor and her late husband.
The full concert series will bring in superstars such as opera singer Renee Fleming and violinist Gil Shaham. The Perlman series adds the famed Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio (Dec. 6), the Escher String Quartet (Jan. 25) and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (March 5).
More than a decade ago Perlman also helped launch the Perlman Piano Trio, which gives three outstanding UW-Madison music students the spotlight and $10,000 a year to further their educations and careers (she also finances a top-quality cello and bow for the group’s cellist).
She helps support the School of Music’s Hunt Quartet, made up of exceptional graduate students, and contributes to The Final Forte, a competition of the state’s finest young classical musicians.
Perlman established an endowment to support research at UW Arboretum and founded an annual symposium on antibiotics at the School of Medicine and Public Health. For the UW School of Pharmacy, she established a scholarship, professorship and Medicinal Chemistry Center Fund.
She sponsored acquisition of a 19th-century Dutch painting by the UW Chazen Museum of Art (where she helps support the Sunday Afternoon Live concerts), contributes to Madison Symphony Orchestra programming, and sponsors a chamber music series at Oakwood Village that features young university talent.
“She has her fingers in all sorts of wonderful projects,” said Parry Karp, professor of cello at the university’s Mead Witter School of Music, where he directs the string chamber music program.
“She does it because she loves the music and loves supporting students,” Karp said. “She keeps thinking of great ideas and things to support. She’s also now sponsoring a graduate fellowship in collaborative piano here at the university. So she keeps coming up with these wonderful things — and supporting them.”
Baking for 72
Perlman grew up in a household full of music, with many musical guests and house concerts.
“Both my parents played the piano. My brothers played violin and the cello,” she said. Her mother dreamed that one day her children would perform in a trio.
Perlman’s father was an electrical engineer (he studied under Albert Einstein in Switzerland). Her mother returned to medical school after her children were grown and became a physician at age 40.
Perlman worked as an organic chemist in Hungary after receiving her Ph.D. there. She came to the U.S. as a post-doc research associate at Princeton University.
“That’s where I met my husband. He was born and raised and educated in Madison, and belonged to the first group of scientists in microbial biochemistry (specializing in) antibiotics,” she said. The year 1968 became “momentous” : The couple wed, moved from Princeton to Madison, and Kato Perlman became an American citizen.
David Perlman served as dean of the UW School of Pharmacy for the next seven years, often working 16-hour days. Kato Perlman worked in the lab, speeding home from campus to host elaborate dinner parties.
“Every time faculty came for an interview with the School of Pharmacy we’d have to invite them. So we had endless parties,” said Perlman, who carefully recorded the menus she served. (One in her diary started with cold avocado soup, followed by filet mignon with carrots, cauliflower and mushrooms, green peppers with vinaigrette, with a dacquoise cake and gateau moka for dessert.)
Her husband’s large research group would come for Thanksgiving, “and then (there were) the Christmas parties,” she said. “At one Christmas party I baked for 72 people.”
David Perlman’s first gift to his wife was a piano, which now stands in the living room of her apartment at Oakwood Village. She keeps David’s electric typewriter and portrait in her office. When her husband was ill in the late 1970s, Perlman created special recipes and later published them in a book titled “Cooking for the Cancer Patient.”
“I worked with him up until he died” in early 1980, just before his 60th birthday, Perlman said. Still reeling from his death, “Then I had to look for a job.”
Kokopelli’s presence
Perlman found a spot in the lab of famed UW-Madison biochemist Hector DeLuca in 1981, and remained at the university until her retirement in 1995 as a senior scientist-distinguished service emeritus. “Every penny” of her philanthropy comes from one of the many patents she shares from her work during that period, she said.
Perlman also continued cooking and baking, winning many Wisconsin State Journal recipe competitions (today she still writes the occasional letter to the editor). In 1984, she won a trip to San Diego for the Pillsbury Bake-Off and a $20,000 first-place prize in the flour category for her Raspberry Marzipan Tart, an experience she still recounts with awe.
She learned much about the art of philanthropy from her brother John Lenard, a generous music supporter in Connecticut, she said, as well as from the late UW-Madison Chancellor Irving Shain, a music lover and friend of Perlman’s husband who mentored her in the logistics of philanthropic giving.
Today, Perlman goes to as many concerts as she can. She swims laps three or more times a week (“It’s what keeps me alive,” she said, with the light-hearted laugh that often bubbles up during a conversation). She’s filled her spacious apartment with Hungarian tapestry rugs, some of which she made herself. A print of the painting she gave to the Chazen Museum hangs in a hallway.
At her bedside is the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow, though Perlman said she couldn’t bring herself to finish it because of the story’s tragic ending. So she moved on to a biography of Tchaikovsky, which she read in German.
She often wears a pin depicting Kokopelli, the flute-playing, Native American deity who represents the spirit of music (and mischief). A Kokopelli figure stands atop her piano, too, where she likes to play Bach.
Soon, Perlman has been thinking, she might take up another project: finding a piano teacher and starting to take lessons again.