If you go

What: Oakwood Chamber Music Program, free and open to the public. Featuring the Willy Street Chamber Players at 7 p.m. July 13 in the Oakwood Village-University West auditorium, 6205 Mineral Point Rd.

What: 100th Anniversary Wisconsin Union Theater Concert Series, including the inaugural season of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Series. Subscriptions $295-415. Website: uniontheater.wisc.edu