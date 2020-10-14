 Skip to main content
The Week Ahead: Wisconsin Book Festival, La Calavera, Madison Area Music Awards and more
The Week Ahead: Wisconsin Book Festival, La Calavera, Madison Area Music Awards and more

THURSDAY - SATURDAY, OCT. 15-17

Curl up with a good book festival

Wisconsin Book Festival 2020

This year’s Wisconsin Book Festival is virtual this year, of course, but if anything it’s busier than ever, with three days of author talks and other virtual sessions available for free from Thursday to Saturday. A few of the highlights include “All Adults Here” novelist Emma Straub at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jacob Tobia talking about their funny and poignant memoir “Sissy” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, and author Andre Aciman talking about his new novel, “Find Me,” a sequel to “Call Me By Your Name,” at 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s all free, so register in advance.

wisconsinbookfestival.org

THURSDAY - SUNDAY, OCT. 15-18

From your living room to outer space

Big Ideas Wisconsin Science Festival

The Wisconsin Science Festival promises four days of brain-busting virtual and socially distanced events Thursday through Sunday, and it’s all free. Tune in online to watch speed-thinking UW scientists in “Big Ideas for Busy People” at 5 p.m. Thursday or Wisconsin-born comedian Shane Mauss’ “Stand Up Science” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, or head out to Warner Park for drive-in screenings of “Hidden Figures” and “Apollo 13” starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and “Picture a Scientist” at 6 p.m. Sunday.

wisconsinsciencefest.org

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

Ready for some risas?

Janice V Rodriguez

Madison’s Lady Laughs Comedy is teaming up with Chicago’s Las Locas Comedy, which showcases female-identifying Latinx comics, for La Calavera show, a virtual night of laughs with Latina/Latinx talent from across the country. The show is Saturday at 8 p.m., hosted by Janice V Rodriguez (pictured) and Jess Martinez and featuring Maria De La Ghetto, Crist Guzman, Aniria Turney, Amy Colon and Melissa Duprey. Tickets are $5-$8.

ladylaughscomedy.com

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

MAMA’s best

MAMA 2020

Catch the four Madison Area Music Awards finalists for Artist of the Year — People Brothers Band, Lo Marie, Sam Ness and Wurk — playing an all-day virtual concert livestreamed from the stage at Liquid starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. Register in advance, and a donation of at least $5 is recommended.

voyagevirtual.com/liquidmadison

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

Forewarned is forearmed

Low Crop Yield

When you think about how climate change will transform our world, you probably think of things like larger forest fires, intensified hurricanes and melting glaciers. But what about windier lakes, wetter snow storms, lower crop yields and cooler wetlands? These lesser known consequences can be harder to predict and combat, which is why understanding them is so important. Join the UW Alumni Association next Wednesday at 7 p.m. for “Weird Ways Climate Change Will Affect Us That You Probably Didn’t Know,” a virtual lecture with atmospheric and oceanic sciences professor Ankur Desai. The talk is free, but registration is required.

science.wisc.edu/wednesday-nite-at-the-lab

