The Week Ahead: Spotlight Cinema series, virtual Latino art showcase, LunART Festival and more
THE WEEK AHEAD

The Week Ahead: Spotlight Cinema series, virtual Latino art showcase, LunART Festival and more

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

Turn your house into an arthouse

Spotlight Cinema

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Spotlight Cinema series will go on as planned this fall, but unsurprisingly it will be all virtual screenings this year. It will still be a chance to catch some great classic, foreign and independent films, and it’s free for museum members (non-members pay a rental fee). This Wednesday at 7 p.m., the series kicks off with a 4K restoration of Claire Denis’ “Beau Travail,” about a French Foreign Legion post torn apart by desire and jealousy.

mmoca.org/mmoca-cinema

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

Who are you calling objective?

Wesley Lowery

It’s an unusual time for everyone, and journalists are most definitely no exception. A new series of talks from UW-Madison’s Journalist in Residence program, which hosts renowned journalists from across the country, will explore the complexities reporters face at this unprecedented moment. Giving this week’s talk is current (virtual) resident Wesley Lowery, a correspondent for CBS’s “60 in 6” and author of “They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America's Racial Justice Movement.” At the virtual discussion and Q&A this Wednesday at 4 p.m., Lowery will discuss how to ethically report on racial justice and law enforcement, and why he thinks journalists need an alternative to “objectivity.” The event is free, but registration is required.

bit.ly/uw-lowery-talk

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 9-11

Artistas, cocineras y más

Tierra, Arte y Cultura en Wisconsin

Join Wisconsin Mujer, the social engagement brainchild of Araceli Esparza, for a free virtual Latino art showcase this Friday through Sunday. Tierra, Arte y Cultura en Wisconsin (Land, Art, and Culture in Wisconsin) will feature 35 Latinx, Hispanic and Chicano/a artists practicing all different traditions and media. Dance to the beats of Golpe Tierra or Rey y Sus Diamantes, learn “afrofit” aerobic dance moves with Francis Medrano of Black Power Dance and hear from local Latina foodies about why they love to cook. No registration is required, and the full schedule is available online.

facebook.com/wisconsinmujer

SATURDAYS OCT. 10 AND OCT. 17

‘We are more alike, my friends …’

LunART

An annual local festival to uplift women in the arts has taken its 2020 theme from a poem by the late Maya Angelou. LunART Festival, starting this Saturday with two free video livestreams, is all virtual this year. “Human Family: Celebrating Black Women in the Arts,” a series of events co-hosted by LunART founder Iva Ugrcic and vocalist/art administrator Deja Mason, was created in response to recent and ongoing racial inequality. Listen to works like Florence Price’s “Five Folksongs in Counterpoint” and Jessie Montgomery’s “Voodoo Dolls,” both for string quartet, as well as new spoken word and dance. A full schedule and chance to RSVP is posted online.

lunartfestival.org/2020virtualfestival

SUNDAY, OCT. 11-TUESDAY, OCT. 27

Farm to (your) table restaurants

2020 REAP

REAP, a sustainable food policy organization that produces the Farm Fresh Atlas, the Buy Fresh, Buy Local program and Farm to School, has transformed its fall fundraiser into a series of pop-ups, take-home dinners and outdoor dining experiences. Starting Sunday, the 2020 REAP the Harvest Event Series kicks off with a Grampa’s Pizzeria farm dinner at Savory Accents and a dinner at Merchant’s “Streatery” patio on Pinckney Street. Later in the month, there’s a Brasserie V/ Longtable virtual dinner, dinner in the “igloos” on the roof of the Madison Club (for members only) and a meal box from Pasture and Plenty. Visit facebook.com/EatLocalFood for details and get tickets at the link below.

bit.ly/reap-harvest-2020

