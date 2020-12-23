 Skip to main content
The Week Ahead: livestream sketch comedy, Olbrich's annual plant sale, cooking demo and more
The Week Ahead: livestream sketch comedy, Olbrich's annual plant sale, cooking demo and more

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

We could use a laugh

Madison Comedy Week Holiday Special

There’s nothing funny about what stand-up comedians are going through in 2020 with comedy clubs closed. While Madison Comedy Week had to be canceled this year for obvious reasons, the organization is raising money to support local comedians and plan for next year’s festival. Donate any amount and you’ll get access to a livestream of a new sketch comedy show hosted by Jake Snell, the “Madison Comedy Week Holiday Special,” that will go live at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

madisoncomedyweek.net

ONGOING

Potted plants

Plan those plants

Got some time off at the holidays? It’s never too soon to start planning that spring garden with Olbrich Gardens’ annual plant sale, now online. Currently available are curated perennial trays, bare root fruit trees and six-plant veggie bundles. Olbrich horticulturalists have selected hardy, disease-resistant perennials well-suited to Wisconsin’s climate, mimicking the gardens Olbrich visitors know well. Orders for this round are due by Feb. 1 and will be available for curbside pick-up beginning May 7. Individually potted perennials and ground cover will be available to order beginning April 16.

olbrich.org/events/plantsale.cfm

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 25-27

Classical care

Violin

The four classical musicians who make up the Wisconsin Ensemble Project are presenting a new series, available over the next two weekends, with two goals: dive deeper into chamber music repertoire and support social justice work. To that end, the first concert will benefit the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness in Dane County. On the program are works by Black women composers, including Jessie Montgomery's “Strum” and “Voodoo Dolls,” Dorothy Rudd Moore’s “Modes for String Quartet,” and the String Quartet in G Major by Florence Price. The concert is available 6 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 1-3. Tune in at the website below and donate via Paypal.

wisconsinensembleproject.com

TUESDAY, DEC. 29

New Year’s nourishment

Cortney Burns

Cortney Burns, chef, cookbook author, fermentation expert and UW-Madison grad, went from working at Madison’s Tornado Steak House to eating and cooking around the world. Burns studied in Nepal and cooked in Australia, then ran the kitchen at Bar Tartine in San Francisco and wrote an award-winning cookbook about its intense, many layered recipes. Burns has a new book, “Nourish Me Home,” which she’ll talk about with CT food writer Lindsay Christians while doing a cooking demo at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29. This event is free but for Cap Times members only. Join today at any level and you’ll be welcomed to the webinar.

membership.captimes.com

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

Read me home

Krista Eastman

Madison-based writer Krista Eastman will share excerpts from Painted Forest,” her award-winning 2019 book of essays exploring Wisconsin, the Midwest and “the myths we make about who we are and where we’re from.” This virtual reading is hosted by Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts. Her book has been praised for “deconstructing that sense of ‘Wisconsin’ and defamiliarizing the notions of the ‘Midwest,’ making its very stones stony again.” Register online. The event is free, but donations are welcome.

shakeragalley.org/writers-reading-series

