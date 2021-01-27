The Week Ahead: Live and interactive artist talks, 'Dr. Strangelove,' candlelight hike and more

THURSDAY, JAN. 28
The power of the personal
Two emerging artists showing work at Arts + Literature Laboratory will discuss their latest projects at a live, interactive talk on Thursday night, broadcast via Facebook Live. In “Reap,” Kel Mur (pictured) shares a multimedia installation inspired by living with a large uterine fibroid in her abdomen. Gillian Drier’s piece, “Ideas, Ideals, Criticism and Concerns,” uses textiles, embroidery and the imagination of her Black community, about a “realm of rest and joy.” The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free to attend.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
‘You can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!’
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum will kick off its 2021 movie discussion series with Stanley Kubrick’s scathing Cold War satire “Dr. Strangelove: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.” Register in advance, and the museum will email you a list of discussion questions. Then tune in at 7 p.m. on Zoom to talk about the film with museum staff. (Oh, and make sure you’ve watched the movie first!)
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Light your path
Winter hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing offer much-needed opportunities to get out in nature this season. For a change of pace and perspective, join the Friends of Silverwood Park for a candlelight hike through the agriculture area, prairie and woods at this Edgerton park. Time slots are available from 5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and you must register in advance, in order to ensure physical distance between parties. The hike should take about 45 minutes. Donations of $2 per hiker are appreciated.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
Sink your teeth into opera
Fang, lead singer of Madison heavy metal band Lords of the Trident, is taking a break from headbanging to sing opera (yes, opera) with some of his friends to raise money for Community Shares of Wisconsin. Tune into the livestream at 1 p.m. Sunday. Black tie and black sleeveless T-shirt are both optional.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Punxsutawney who?
Since 1949, Sun Prairie has declared itself the “Groundhog Capital of the World,” marking Groundhog Day with an early morning prognostication by its very own groundhog (and related festivities). On Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the 73nd annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication, local rodent-in-charge Jimmy — esteemed for his meteorological accuracy — will render his spring verdict in a virtual ceremony. The event will be broadcasted and streamed on a variety of platforms. Check the website for details and for accompanying activities leading up to the event.