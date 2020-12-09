The Week Ahead: Jeff Daniels, Virtual Drag Queen Bingo and more

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
Jeff, who plays at home
Jeff Daniels may be best known as an actor (“The Newsroom,” “Dumb and Dumber”) but the Michigan native is also an accomplished and engaging musician who has played Stoughton Opera House a couple of times. With the opera house closed, Daniels is doing a livestream show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Crowdcast, where he’ll play songs and tell stories. Tickets are $15 to benefit the Opera House.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
What a drag
Get your chips ready, because Kendra Banxs and Bianca Lynn Breeze will be calling numbers at Delta Beer Lab’s Virtual Drag Queen Bingo on Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets, available until an hour before the event, are $10 for a bingo card or $40 for two cards, a pizza and a 4-pack of Delta beer. Winners get prizes from The Lab.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11 - SUNDAY, DEC. 13
Home for the holidays
Verona Area Community Theater has a gift under the tree for everybody, “A Very Virtual Merry Hometown Christmas.” The shows feature a variety of live recordings of local musicians performing holiday favorites, with different programs on different nights (7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday), and the shows will all be available to stream for several days afterward. Best of all, it’s free, although you do have to get tickets in advance.
THROUGH DEC. 17
Plays that get the family talking
The latest offering from the Children’s Theater of Madison is designed to spark tough conversations about race, at home and at school. The Goodwin Project is a series of four short plays by award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin, each geared toward multi-generational audiences and labeled for age-appropriateness. The theater produced the plays, along with accompanying educational materials, with a team made up exclusively of artists and educators who identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color. Streaming free online through Dec. 17.
