 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Week Ahead: Heart-warming soups, Hip-Hop Architecture Camp, National Geographic Live and more
top story
THE WEEK AHEAD

The Week Ahead: Heart-warming soups, Hip-Hop Architecture Camp, National Geographic Live and more

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

Write it out

Journal stock photo

If you’ve found yourself with some extra time to yourself these days, Judith Joy wants you to spend just a bit of it writing down your thoughts. “Journaling, for even five minutes, can boost happiness and create more focus in your life,” says the author and journaling coach. “It’s an important way to lift your spirits during turbulent times.” Join Joy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for “Journaling in a Pandemic,” a virtual talk hosted by Belleville Public Library. Free event; register online.

bellevillelibrary-wi.org/Journaling-Joy

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY, JAN. 13-16

Souped up

CAFE STELLA-06-08152017160404

Beer cheese soup from Longtable. Mushroom/rice soup from Quivey’s Grove. Poblano and corn chowder, barbecue brisket chili, creamy potato, curry chicken, Morrocan lentil and African beef. These are just a few of the hearty, heart-warming soups featured during a recent week of Soup’s On!, an initiative by Dane Buy Local that directly supports local restaurants, cafes and food carts. Shop online between Wednesday and Saturday for delivery on the following Tuesday, or drive-thru pickup at FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. Soup delivery days will continue through Feb. 24.

danebuylocal.com/soups-on

SATURDAY, JAN. 16

Designing the future of design

Architecture stock photo

Hip hop architect Michael Ford has moved from designing buildings to redesigning the architecture industry. His Hip Hop Architecture Camp uses hip hop culture to introduce architecture, urban planning and design to youth underrepresented in those fields. The award-winning camp began at the Madison Public Library and now spans the country, with 600 participants in 2020. Get your Zoom on this Saturday at 11 a.m. at “Straight Outta the Hip Hop Architecture Camp”. This event is free; register online.

hiphoparchitecture.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 16

A few words, to begin

Watershed Reading

Open 2021 with poetry at Arts + Literature Laboratory’s first virtual Watershed Reading of the year. Poets Dorothy Chan, Kirwyn Sutherland and Ernest O. Ògúnyẹmí will read some of their work, followed by a brief Q&A. The event will stream live on ALL’s YouTube channel as well as on Facebook. This reading is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

artlitlab.org/events/january-watershed-reading

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19-20

Planet stock image

Life finds a way

How close are we to finding life on other planets? Closer than you think. The latest National Geographic Live event next Tuesday and Wednesday features guest speakers planetary scientist and astrobiologist Kevin Peter Hand and NASA engineer Kobie Boykins talking about new discoveries on both Mars and Europa, Jupiter’s moon. Since we’re stuck right here on Earth right now, the event is a livestream through the Overture Center. Tickets are $23.

overture.org/events/life-on-other-worlds

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Back at No. 1 on Billboard 200 & More Chart News | Billboard News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics