The Week Ahead: 'Future Retro,' 'Queer Shorts: 48 Hour Edition,' 'City Dreamers' and more

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
It’s all downhill from here
It’s an annual tradition at the Barrymore Theatre for winter sports enthusiasts to get together and watch the latest Warren Miller documentary. Well, the theater is closed, obviously, but you can watch the 71st Warren Miller ski and snowboarding film, “Future Retro” this week and support the Barrymore. Order a $30 ticket that covers up to four people and watch the film online between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Friday. A portion of the proceeds go to the theater, and there are also discounts and giveaways for ticket holders.
FRIDAY, NOV. 13-SUNDAY, NOV. 29
Queer theater, quite quickly
Taking a page from the “Blitz” handbook, LGBTQ community theater company StageQ gave a group of local writers and actors just 48 hours to write, rehearse and record a series of original short plays, opening this weekend. For years, the annual “Queer Shorts” festival has been a celebration of homegrown talent, taking on serious and comic themes and highlighting “super queer” voices. Stream the virtual “Queer Shorts: 48 Hour Edition” until Nov. 29. Suggested donation is $10. Add an opening night “Goodie Box” for $20, delivered in the Madison area only.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
Forget it, Jake. It’s ‘Interior Chinatown’
Author Charles Yu is best known for his work in science fiction, from his novel “How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe” to HBO’s “Westworld.” His new novel, “Interior Chinatown,” is set in the real world, although it’s the real world of Hollywood, following a young Asian American actor trying to navigate the hazards of ethnic typecasting. Yu will read from and talk about the book at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a free virtual Wisconsin Book Festival event.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
Dream a city dream
With the field of architecture so male-dominated, it’s long been men who design cities. The documentary “City Dreamers” introduces viewers to four women who’ve spent more than 70 years reimagining what cities can be, leaving their marks on cities across North America and Europe. On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Monona Terrace Convention and Community Center will host a free online screening of the film, followed by a live Q&A with director Joseph Hillel. Registration is required and space is limited.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
A righteous read
The racial reckoning sweeping the country made some realize just how much they don’t know, and many are turning to books for answers. Recently Justified Anger, a movement to counter Madison’s racial disparities, launched the JA Book Club. At this month’s virtual sessions, small groups will discuss Austin Channing Brown’s memoir “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness.” Register online for one of two free sessions (Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. or Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.) and to receive questions to consider as you read.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!