The Week Ahead: Elvehjem Turkey Trot, 'Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness,' 'Daddy Long Legs' and more

THURSDAY, NOV. 26
Drive-thru caring
For more than 25 years, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in the Meadowood neighborhood has provided a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants one. They’re not going to let a pandemic stop them from feeding people. Drive through the church parking lot at 5701 Raymond Road and get a full meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with all COVID precautions being taken.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 26-29
Trot on your own time
Trot off some of the calories this weekend at the annual Elvehjem Turkey Trot, a 5K run or 1.5 mile walk around the Elvehjem neighborhood. Run, jog or shuffle on your own time for COVID safety. Take a photo of yourself or your family to share, and the Elvehjem Neighborhood Association will post images on its Facebook page after the weekend ends. The ENA notes that 100% of the optional $5 registration fee will be donated to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Find a map and register at the link below.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
Casting a Paul on things
We can’t have Black Widow or James Bond or any other cinematic heroes at the movie theater this Thanksgiving due to COVID restrictions. But we can have Paul Blart, Mall Cop (sort of). Madison comedy writer Alan Talaga has written an unofficial third film in the Blart series, the post-apocalyptic “Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness.” Broom Street Theater will stage a live virtual reading at 8 p.m. Friday via the theater’s YouTube channel. It’s a pay-what-you-want production to benefit both the theater and the cast. Kevin James, call your agent.
THROUGH SATURDAY, NOV. 28
Letters from school
Madison-based Capital City Theatre invites viewers to spend part of the Thanksgiving weekend streaming an intimate, romantic musical inspired by Jean Webster’s classic novel. “Daddy Long Legs” stars Kailey Boyle as Jerusha, a poor, teenaged orphan, who writes letters to the mysterious benefactor who generously pays for her schooling. Kevin McAllister, last seen with Capital City as Flick in “Violet,” plays Jervis Pendleton. The company describes Paul Gordon’s musical as sharing the spirit of “Jane Austen, the Brontë sisters and ‘Downton Abbey.’” Tickets cost $20 to get the stream, available through Saturday.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
If you build it...
Back in March as hospitals around the country braced for floods of coronavirus patients, many found themselves rationing face masks and other personal protective equipment. UW Health turned to UW-Madison engineer Lennon Rodgers, who rallied a team to design and build thousands of face shields in the Madison area alone. Next Wednesday at 7 p.m., Rodgers gives a talk on “Engineering, Ingenuity & Innovation in Response to COVID.” What started as a local solution produced millions of shields in dozens of countries and led to additional innovations in COVID safety. Register to watch the event live, or stream it on YouTube later.
