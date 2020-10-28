The Week Ahead: Drive-in 'Rocky Horror', Treinen Farm corn maze, and more

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, OCT. 28-29
Extraordinary feats of journalism
Each year, the University of Wisconsin-Madison brings top journalists from around the country to campus to discuss how they are covering the most pressing issues. This year, the visits are virtual, and the issues feel more urgent than ever. Hear from these journalists as “Journalism in Extraordinary Times,” an ongoing series of virtual talks, continues this week. On Wednesday at 5 p.m., Gimlet Media climate reporter Kendra Pierre-Louis (pictured) and UW–Madison professor Dietram Scheufele will discuss what we can learn from public debates over controversial science topics. And Thursday at 7 p.m., New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman will discuss the complexities of covering policy and politics during this unprecedented year.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY OCT. 30-31
Late night double feature picture show
The Warner Park Duck Pond Drive-In is going all-in for Halloween this weekend, with a double feature of creepy movies on Friday, Oct. 30 and a triple feature on Saturday, Oct. 31. There’s both kid-friendly charm (“Hotel Transylvania” at 6 p.m. Friday) and grown-up splatter (the original 1980 “Friday the 13th” at 8:45 p.m. Saturday), but the one that caught my eye was “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 8:45 p.m. Friday, with a live performance by Madison’s Velvet Darkness, who dress up as the characters and perform live. Tickets for all movies are $25-$40 per car.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Pick up a pumpkin pie
Since 2018, Sabrina Madison’s Progress Center for Black Women (5936 Seminole Court in Fitchburg) has helped Black women transform their lives. This year, celebrate Halloween at the Progress Center’s “Progress, Pies & Pumpkins” drive-through event. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, kids can pick up treat bags with candy, as well as a mini pumpkin and supplies to decorate it. Adults can pick up preordered pies, cookies and cakes from businesses owned by Black women. Check out the Progress Van, a new mobile resource center, and learn how the organization plans to put it to work. Visit the link for a list of vendors and to sign kids up for treat bags.
THROUGH NOV. 8
Get a little bit lost
In the great spectrum of fall activities, corn mazes are among the more COVID-safe — especially with a Halloween mask on as you wind your way through the stalks. Treinen Farm on State Road 60 outside Lodi is one of the biggest and the best, and it’s open (with advance ticket purchase/ reservation) Wednesdays-Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Nov. 8. The maze has been sculpted into a water bear, a tiny, eight-legged creature that is the most resilient animal in the world. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.50.
THROUGH NOV. 21
Late harvest
While many of the smaller, neighborhood markets have closed for the season, the Dane County Farmers’ Market is extending its outdoor Saturday events and Wednesday food pick-ups through Nov. 21. Sprawled across Willow Island at 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, the market offers a walk-up market from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Vendor tables are heavy with sweet autumn goodies — winter squash of all shapes and sizes, many varieties of apples, maple syrup, dark leafy greens. There are pumpkins for carving and late season flowers. Pick up a (frozen!) Muscovy duck for a smaller Thanksgiving celebration and some locally grown sweet potatoes. There’s still time.
