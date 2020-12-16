The Week Ahead: Charlie Berens, poetry livestream, MSCR's Annual Pottery Sale and more

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
North star
Tell your folks I says hi, then tell ’em to sign up for a Cap Times membership so they can join Charlie Berens at our next members only event, this Wednesday at 6 p.m. Opinion editor Jessie Opoien will be talking to Berens, an Emmy-winning journalist turned comedian, “Manitowoc Minute” host and, now, bluegrass musician. Admission is free but, again, you have to be a member. Go Packers! (You know the rest.)
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
Fast facts
Love journalism, trivia and a good cause? Of course you do. Join the Madison chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists on Thursday at 7 p.m. for an online holiday trivia night and fundraiser. Tickets cost $20 and all proceeds fund internships for journalism students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the alma mater of Breann Schossow, a beloved former SPJ-Madison president and Wisconsin Public Radio producer who died of cancer in October at age 31. Registration is required. Create your own team of up to eight people, or ask to be assigned to a team of friendly strangers!
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
Putting struggle into verse
Join University of Wisconsin-Madison professors Amaud Jamaul Johnson and Cherene Sherrard as they read from their poetry about being Black in America and discuss the process behind creating their work. “Poetry of the Moment” is a livestream event at noon Thursday. The event is free, but you do need to register in advance.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY, DEC. 17-19
Ceramics for Christmas
Got holiday shopping left to do? Check out the selection of handmade ceramic pots, plates, mugs and more created by students and instructors in Madison School & Community Recreation pottery classes. MSCR’s Annual Pottery Sale features 500 works, and this year shoppers can browse and purchase without leaving home. Find a preview of the artists’ work on the website, make selections during the three-day sale and pick them up Monday, Dec. 22 at Hoyt School, 3802 Regent St. Proceeds benefit the pottery program.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Holiday classics
Get that Santa hat out of the closet and cue up some carols for A Virtual Madison Symphony Christmas, premiering this week. As they do every year, Maestro John DeMain (pictured) and the Madison Symphony Orchestra invite friends — Madison Youth Choirs, the Mt. Zion Gospel Ensemble and two vocal soloists (Kyle Ketelsen and Emily Secor) — to join its players for a program of carols, hymns, pop favorites and gospel tunes. This virtual concert is offered free with registration and will be available to view through the end of the month.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!