The Week Ahead: Breese Screamins Field, Cap Times Idea Fest trivia contest, 48 Hour Film Project and more

FRIDAY, OCT. 2 - SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Field of screams
Breese Stevens Field will be transformed into Breese Screamins Field for October. That’s right, the stadium will become Madison’s only haunted house experience, abiding by COVID-19 safety restrictions (all the ghouls and goblins will be inside the “house” separated by a glass wall, and guests will interact from the outside). There’s even a themed room that explores the scary side of Forward Madison FC (zombie flamingos?) The event will be open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and tickets are $19.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
Trivial matters
A tradition at Cap Times Idea Fest is our trivia night, when Paul Guse of Smarter Than You Trivia gives you the chance to match wits with Cap Times staffers and win prizes. While we can’t be together this year, we’re still doing a virtual trivia contest at 7 p.m. Friday. Sign up early and join one of our teams (including Briana Reilly and Natalie Yahr’s “Quarantine Kids” team, or Rob Thomas’ “Yeah, I Answered That”), start one of your own, or just sign up and we’ll randomly put you on one! It’s free!
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
Fast films
Trying to create a competition-worthy short film in just two days sounds stressful, to say the least. But watching the product of the filmmakers’ time-crunched labors from the comfort of your own car? That sounds like a great way to spend a Friday night. The 48Hour Film Project, the world’s oldest and largest timed filmmaking competition, will screen submissions to the Madison contest drive-in style this Friday at 7 p.m. at Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre in Jefferson (W6423 Highway 18). Tickets are $12 plus fees in advance and $15 at the door.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
Once more unto the ballot box
Why vote? Participants in the UW Odyssey Project have some very good ideas. On Saturday afternoon from 2-3:30 p.m., Odyssey students, UW-Madison theater professor Baron Kelly and American Players Theatre actors will read essays, poems and famous passages about voting. Invited speakers include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Rep. Shelia Stubbs among others, and at 3 p.m. the League of Women Voters will answer questions about voting. This event is free, online, nonpartisan and open to the public. Register at the link below.
THROUGH FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Sacred bodies
Rae Senarighi once said that he paints “rainbow people in rainbow colors.” A transgender artist and activist, Senarighi made work showing now in Edgewood College’s gallery space for its virtual season. “We Have Always Been Here” is a series of portraits of sacred transgender and nonbinary leaders, available to view now online, with a live artist talk set for Thursday, Oct. 8. (A few representative works are available for live viewing in a display case in The Stream.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!