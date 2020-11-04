The Week Ahead: Black Arts Matter, micro concerts and more

THURSDAY, NOV. 5
Sax, songs and slam poetry
The annual Black Arts Matter Festival, co-produced by interdisciplinary artist and University of Wisconsin-Madison alum Shasparay Irvin and the Wisconsin Union Theater, goes virtual this year with three events on consecutive Thursdays. Tune in this Thursday at 6 p.m. for a pre-recorded performance of spoken word artist Ebony Stewart’s award-winning one woman show, “Ocean,” which explores motherhood and womanhood. On Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. is a live performance, Q&A session and looping workshop with saxophonist and singer Braxton Cook. Closing out the festival on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., eight artists from across the country will compete in a poetry slam.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
Just the few of us
Concerts during the pandemic have modifiers, like “virtual” and “micro.” The latest musicians to move in this direction are the Willy Street Chamber Players. They’re kicking off “micro-concerts,” small gatherings of just two people from the same household, for whom they’ll play 10-minute sessions at the new Arts + Literature Laboratory, Garver Feed Mill and A Place To Be. Performances begin on Saturday for what they’re describing as “a living, breathing musical art exhibit.” Sign up in advance and pay what you choose (the suggested donation is $20 per person).
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
I want to ride my bicycle
The pandemic has taken away a lot of joy this year. One joy-inducing activity that’s still safe: biking. Since 2017, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison has given thousands of bikes to those who might otherwise not have them, and they’re determined to make their 2021 giveaway season a success, pandemic or not. If you’ve got a bike you’re not using, celebrate Community Bike Collection Day by dropping it off on Saturday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m at one of nine locations around town. Working bikes are preferred, but all repairable bikes will be accepted. Visit the website for a list of drop-off locations or to make a monetary donation.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
The big ‘Payback’
Author Mary Gordon, who lived part-time for years in Madison and now in Milwaukee, tackles two very American obsessions – reality TV and revenge – in her new novel “Payback.” The novel follows a Nancy Grace-like TV host out for retribution against a teacher who she believes wronged her when she was a teenager. Gordon will talk about “Payback” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 for a virtual Madison Public Library event.
THROUGH DEC. 20
Spread out shopping
Instead of a one-day holiday arts and crafts fair, Fitchburg Farms is spreading out its annual event, figuratively and literally. Some 60 vendors selling everything from cookies and pastries to candles, soap, fused glass art and macrame are setting up around the greenhouse at 1839 County Road MM in Fitchburg. Fitchburg Farms Winter Market 2020 will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 20, with additional events as well. According to the venue, “the greenhouse environment offers significant air exchange and a large area to allow for social distancing.” Check facebook.com/FitchburgFarmsMarket20 for updates.
