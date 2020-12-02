 Skip to main content
The Week Ahead: Art auction, Polish films and streamin' jazz
THURSDAY, DEC. 3

Horsing around Paris

Jane Smiley
Perestroika in Paris

The Wisconsin Book Festival winds up its author events for 2020 with a big one. Former Wisconsin writer and Pulitzer Prize winner Jane Smiley discusses her new book “Perestroika in Paris,” following the adventures of a runaway racehorse who tours the City of Lights with the help of a dog and a raven. (It’s like “The Incredible Journey” for Francophiles.) Watch Smiley talk about her book at 7 p.m. Thursday on Crowdcast.

crowdcast.io/e/wbf-perestroika-in-paris

THROUGH FRIDAY, DEC. 4

Going once, going twice

2020 Women Artists Forward Fund Auction

Find a one of a kind gift for yourself or someone else and support artists at the same time at the 2020 Women Artists Forward Fund Auction. Featuring prints and paintings, textile pieces, jewelry and more, the auction includes some 100 works of art. Winning bids will directly benefit the artists as well as the Women Artists Forward Fund, which gives yearly $10,000 unrestricted Forward Art Prizes to support artists’ work. Browse and bid through 6 p.m. Friday.

32auctions.com/WAFFauction2020

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 5-6

Marquee viewing at home

The Legend of Mietek Kosz

While the Union South Marquee Theatre has been closed since March, the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee that programs the theater has kept busy, programming a full fall schedule of virtual movies, including sneak previews and online filmmaker chats. The latest is the return of the annual Polish Film Festival, which will run for free online Saturday and Sunday. Watch three new films from Poland, from the romantic drama “The Iron Bridge” to the jazz biopic “The Legend of Mietek Kosz.” Register at the link.

mpff.muvi.com/en/

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Piano, solo

2018-07-06-Kangwoo Jin 4.JPG

Strollin’ has turned to streamin’ for a series of live music performances recorded around Middleton. The next Streamin’ Middleton concert on Sunday features solo jazz pianist Jim Erickson and was recorded at Louisiannes Etc, a New Orleans-themed restaurant downtown. Watch the streams starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/artlitlab or YouTube.com/artlitlab (maybe with a carryout order from Louisianne’s?) The streams will also be available afterwards.

artlitlab.org

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

An antiracist holiday to you

Wreath

Whether your family gathers online or in person this holiday season, there’s a lot to talk about this year. Local racial justice coalition Justified Anger wants to help folks get ready. On Tuesday at 7 p.m., “Have Yourself a Very Antiracist Holiday” is the final 2020 session in the Lean Into Allyship series. It will teach participants to lead antiracist conversations and how to put time and money to work for the causes that most need them. Register online.

bit.ly/JA-holiday-panel

