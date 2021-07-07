 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Week Ahead: 'All’s Well That Ends Well,' Olbrich Garden tours, Roaring 20s dance party and more
top story

The Week Ahead: 'All’s Well That Ends Well,' Olbrich Garden tours, Roaring 20s dance party and more

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Pop-up Shakespeare

Madison Shakespeare Company

Have you ever wished Shakespeare’s plays were shorter? The Madison Shakespeare Company will present two special pop-up performances this July ahead of their Aug. 1 premiere of the full-length comedy "All’s Well That Ends Well." The company will present scenes from the play as well as selections from other Shakespeare comedies and histories at 7 p.m. Thursday at WellHorse Green, 7550 Hubbard Ave. in Middleton. If you can’t make the July 8 event, Everyday Kitchen will be hosting the MSC on Saturday, July 10 at 5 p.m. Admittance is free to both events.

madisonshakespeare.org

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, JULY 9-10

The secret garden

OLBRICH

A line of people wait to view, and smell, the corpse flower in the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The smell of the flower, which only blooms four to five times during its 40-year life, has been compared to rotting meat.

Calling all green thumbs! Olbrich Botanical Gardens will be giving tours of eight private gardens on Madison’s west side July 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a fundraiser to support daily operations. Visit these lush refuges near Radio Park, Sunset Village, University Hill Farms, and other west-side neighborhoods. Tickets can be purchased in advance in the Olbrich Gardens’ lobby or the day-of at the tour sites; $15 for the general public, $6 for children, and free for those 5 and under. Masks are optional!

http://olbrich.org/events/homegardentour.cfm

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Party like it’s 2021 (because it is)

Majestic Marquee 041221 01-04122021154928

The marquee at Majestic Madison encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine so live concerts can resume. Pictured Monday, Apr. 12, 2021.

Remember dance parties? Not the ones you’ve been doing on Zoom with your friends for the past year, but when you used to be in the same physical space as a bunch of other shiny, happy people? The Majestic Theatre does, and is reopening at 8 p.m. Friday with a Roaring 2020s Dance Party. Vaccinated folks 18 and older are welcome.

majesticmadison.com

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Underground success

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

Robert Shaw stars in "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three."

One of the truly great 1970s New York movies is “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three,” in which a transit police lieutenant (Walter Matthau) matches wits against a terrorist (Robert Shaw) who has taken a subway car full of passengers hostage. Featuring a terrific score and one of the all-time great movie endings, the film is playing for free at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., as part of the UW Cinematheque film series.

cinema.wisc.edu

TUESDAY, JULY 13

Cheers to reading

Grumpy Troll 052221 06-05232021215400

Expanded outdoor seating at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub includes a sidewalk pergola and an alley patio, at it is located near the Military Ridge State Trail at 105 S. 2nd Street in Mt. Horeb, Saturday, May 22, 2021.

When you head out for a pint next week, don’t forget to bring some books. The Madison Reading Project, a local nonprofit that gives books to kids in need, has teamed up with a handful of local breweries and bars for a series of events called Brews for Books. The nonprofit’s Reading Bus will be on site to collect donations of new and like-new books, and the businesses will donate a portion of their sales. The next event is Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub (105 S. 2nd St. in Mount Horeb), with events later this summer at Brasserie V, Olbrich Biergarten and Longtable Beer Café. Event and donation details online.

madisonreadingproject.com/brewsforbooks

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Kardashian is temporarily shutting down her beauty brand

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
Music

Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

  • Updated

Can an entire album be the Song of the Summer? Teen-pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is making a pretty good argument for the case, with her full debut album "Sour" blanketing the charts since its release last month. This punk-pop kiss-off is the current favorite to rule the airwaves — we still need justice for "deja vu," the overlooked middle child between this and "driver's license," but that's another story — which is part of a popular resurgence of guitars (remember those things?) which also includes recent hits by MGK and Willow Smith. Progress!

John Mayer, "Last Train Home"
Music

John Mayer, "Last Train Home"

  • Updated

Is it summer 2021 or summer 1988? Pop-rock survivor Mayer channels Bruce Hornsby on this synth-heavy light-rock throwback, which seems custom built for cracking a cold one after mowing the lawn or taking the dog for a walk. We can't all be late night partyers or cutting edge cool kids, and "Last Train Home" is the sound of enjoying the sunshine at your own leisurely pace. If uncool is the new cool, Mayer's got the summer on lock.

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut in the Ocean"
Music

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut in the Ocean"

  • Updated

Australian rapper Masked Wolf's recent Top 10 hit has been hanging around since 2019 but got a recent bump from TikTok, as its opening — which goes silent before Wolf's first line and a hard-hitting beat drop — make it perfect for the video platform. It's the rare song that peaks at the very beginning, which makes it ideal to cross-fade into mixes; you don't need to hear the whole thing to get the full effect.

Watch Now: Related Video

Croatian sculptor draws temporary artworks on sand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics