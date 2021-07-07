The Week Ahead: 'All’s Well That Ends Well,' Olbrich Garden tours, Roaring 20s dance party and more

When you head out for a pint next week, don’t forget to bring some books. The Madison Reading Project, a local nonprofit that gives books to kids in need, has teamed up with a handful of local breweries and bars for a series of events called Brews for Books. The nonprofit’s Reading Bus will be on site to collect donations of new and like-new books, and the businesses will donate a portion of their sales. The next event is Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub (105 S. 2nd St. in Mount Horeb), with events later this summer at Brasserie V, Olbrich Biergarten and Longtable Beer Café. Event and donation details online.