The Week Ahead: 'All’s Well That Ends Well,' Olbrich Garden tours, Roaring 20s dance party and more

THURSDAY, JULY 8
Pop-up Shakespeare
Have you ever wished Shakespeare’s plays were shorter? The Madison Shakespeare Company will present two special pop-up performances this July ahead of their Aug. 1 premiere of the full-length comedy "All’s Well That Ends Well." The company will present scenes from the play as well as selections from other Shakespeare comedies and histories at 7 p.m. Thursday at WellHorse Green, 7550 Hubbard Ave. in Middleton. If you can’t make the July 8 event, Everyday Kitchen will be hosting the MSC on Saturday, July 10 at 5 p.m. Admittance is free to both events.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, JULY 9-10
The secret garden
Calling all green thumbs! Olbrich Botanical Gardens will be giving tours of eight private gardens on Madison’s west side July 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a fundraiser to support daily operations. Visit these lush refuges near Radio Park, Sunset Village, University Hill Farms, and other west-side neighborhoods. Tickets can be purchased in advance in the Olbrich Gardens’ lobby or the day-of at the tour sites; $15 for the general public, $6 for children, and free for those 5 and under. Masks are optional!
FRIDAY, JULY 9
Party like it’s 2021 (because it is)
Remember dance parties? Not the ones you’ve been doing on Zoom with your friends for the past year, but when you used to be in the same physical space as a bunch of other shiny, happy people? The Majestic Theatre does, and is reopening at 8 p.m. Friday with a Roaring 2020s Dance Party. Vaccinated folks 18 and older are welcome.
FRIDAY, JULY 9
Underground success
One of the truly great 1970s New York movies is “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three,” in which a transit police lieutenant (Walter Matthau) matches wits against a terrorist (Robert Shaw) who has taken a subway car full of passengers hostage. Featuring a terrific score and one of the all-time great movie endings, the film is playing for free at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., as part of the UW Cinematheque film series.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
Cheers to reading
When you head out for a pint next week, don’t forget to bring some books. The Madison Reading Project, a local nonprofit that gives books to kids in need, has teamed up with a handful of local breweries and bars for a series of events called Brews for Books. The nonprofit’s Reading Bus will be on site to collect donations of new and like-new books, and the businesses will donate a portion of their sales. The next event is Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub (105 S. 2nd St. in Mount Horeb), with events later this summer at Brasserie V, Olbrich Biergarten and Longtable Beer Café. Event and donation details online.