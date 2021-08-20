The unsinkable Molly Tuttle: Guitarist-vocalist barnstorms Wisconsin

Musician Molly Tuttle grew up in the San Francisco area, but when she was a girl, her family would visit her grandparents on a farm outside Chicago.

She remembers heading up into Wisconsin on trips, but she never managed to secure the one thing she really wanted — a cheesehead hat.

“I was so excited as a little kid about the cheese hats when I found out that was a thing,” she said in a phone interview last week from her home in Nashville. “I wanted one so bad.”

Tuttle may finally get her wish when she plays several shows in Wisconsin — at the Blue Ox Festival in Eau Claire on Friday, at Milwaukee’s Irish Fest on Saturday, and the High Noon Saloon in Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours will be required for admission to the High Noon show, and masks will be required.

Tuttle has spent the summer on the road, playing shows on her own and opening for Old Crow Medicine Show. She says she’s gained a newfound love of playing live after the past year and a half.