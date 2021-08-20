The unsinkable Molly Tuttle: Guitarist-vocalist barnstorms Wisconsin

Musician Molly Tuttle grew up in the San Francisco area, but when she was a girl, her family would visit her grandparents on a farm outside Chicago.
She remembers heading up into Wisconsin on trips, but she never managed to secure the one thing she really wanted — a cheesehead hat.
“I was so excited as a little kid about the cheese hats when I found out that was a thing,” she said in a phone interview last week from her home in Nashville. “I wanted one so bad.”
Tuttle may finally get her wish when she plays several shows in Wisconsin — at the Blue Ox Festival in Eau Claire on Friday, at Milwaukee’s Irish Fest on Saturday, and the High Noon Saloon in Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours will be required for admission to the High Noon show, and masks will be required.
Tuttle has spent the summer on the road, playing shows on her own and opening for Old Crow Medicine Show. She says she’s gained a newfound love of playing live after the past year and a half.
“At first I felt like I was having a hard time, even like remembering all the lyrics or just kind of getting back into the swing of things,” she said. “That only lasted for like a show or two. And then after that, I felt like having a year of not playing shows actually helped my show in a way. I kind of got into the same routine of doing the same sort of thing each night. And having a year apart from it really broke me out of that, so I feel a lot more free on stage, a lot more genuine.”
The three different environments where Tuttle is playing in Wisconsin — an Americana festival, an Irish folk festival and a rock club — illustrate Tuttle’s ease with multiple genres.
She was raised and taught in the folk and bluegrass tradition, and is a two-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Associations Guitar Player of the Year award. She's the only woman to win that honor.
Tuttle’s family has deep roots in the bluegrass tradition. Her grandfather became a fan of the genre when he was in the military stationed near Nashville, and learned how to play the banjo and guitar when he returned to Illinois. Her grandfather and grandmother would take Tuttle’s father, Jack Tuttle, to shows at the Grand Ole Opry as a boy. Jack Tuttle grew up to become a beloved bluegrass player and teacher in the San Franscisco area, and he taught Molly how to play guitar.
“After I got vaccinated, I went back to visit my grandma and I got to play all my grandfather's banjos, and all these old guitars,” Tuttle said. “That was cool to kind of go back to my roots in a way.”
Since then, Tuttle has broadened into other genres. Earlier in the pandemic, she recorded an album of covers, “...but I’d rather be with you, too,” featuring covers of songs by The National, FKA Twigs and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
“I felt like I could bring something more exciting to songs that were not really in my wheelhouse at all,” Tuttle said. “I felt I could really bring a new version and breathe new life into them.”
Tuttle said the pandemic has been a creatively fertile time for her. She used the time not touring to write and to connect with other musicians on projects. A couple of weeks ago, she finished recording a new album of original songs that she started before the pandemic, scheduled to be released in 2022.
“A lot of days, I didn't want to do anything creative, but I feel like it's part of who I am to push through that,” she said. “I've always had this drive to create music and share music with the world.
“I did a lot of like co-writes over Zoom with people, just kind of staying connected to the music scene, looking at different producers I might want to work with. I think it was really helpful for my mental health.”
Tuttle attended the Berklee College of Music. She used to spend hours a day working on her technique, but now, the guitar is more of a tool for her to explore her songwriting.
“I feel so connected to the guitar, especially when I sing and write songs,” she said. “I feel like I’m gradually finding new territory on the guitar through the songs that I’m writing.”
When Tuttle attended Berklee, one out of three students was female, and the world of bluegrass guitarists is still dominated by men. But that is changing.
“If I see a young girl come up to me at a show and she says she's a guitar player, I always make a point to talk with them and, try to support however I can,” she said. With “more women instrumentalists coming out, that's going to inspire more girls to play.
“I don't put pressure on myself to be a role model. Hopefully, it'll just happen naturally through girls seeing me play, and so many other great female guitarists out there now.”