Swedish-born (and current New York-based) singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson is dismayed by the growing negativity he sees in the world. “I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream.”, his first album in four years under moniker The Tallest Man on Earth, focuses on the tug-of-war he sees between humanity’s good and bad tendencies.
“I feel like we’re inundated with ugly ideology that is designed to make people angry in one way or another,” Matsson said in a recent e-mail interview. “It also seems like that strategy is heavily rewarded by our media environment which feels like it’s always yelling at me, and all the while I am surrounded by so much beauty and by so many incredible people, and none of them are yelling at me or begging me to pay attention, but their impact on my life is substantial.”
“It’s tricky to try to put this in words, but it's a pretty scary world out there right now — it’s almost like waking up to find the world is run by cartoon villains,” he added. “It just feels so ridiculously wrong, what we’re doing, and that’s the fever dream part.”
The ”I Love You” part of the album’s title refers to “the general need to comfort each other and help each other and to get to where we want to be, together.”
“There's a lot of first-person, on what sounds like break up songs or love stories,” he said. “But the ‘I Love You’ is for my friends, myself and for strangers. For anyone.”
For example, “The Running Styles of New York,” is about his neighbor.
“I heard my neighbor come home from work one day while I was recording the album,” he said. “I could hear him walk up the stairs and open his door and all the scampering that accompanied his arrival.”
It’s a more outward looking approach than his 2018 EP “When the Bird Sees Solid Ground,” which found him experimenting with the way he released his music. He released the songs individually and documented the making of each via video.
The EP followed his 2015 album “The Dark Bird Is Home” and 2017 collaborative EP with New York band yMusic. Mattson supported Dark Bird for two years with a band and was in “pretty good spirits.”
Over the past decade, the record-and-tour strategy has worked well for him. But he started feeling tired of doing the same thing and wanted to shake up his approach.
“I'd always been frustrated with being in this really fiery moment of writing a new song and then recording it and then waiting for six months for the album to be out,” he said. “I was done with my record deal, so I thought, I'm just gonna see how I can get music out there really fast.”
His prior experience in making video series “The Light in Demos,” which featured him playing demos of songs that were “pretty much written the same day I filmed them” – challenged but encouraged him take the experiment a step further.
“That took a long time because I was teaching myself how to do it all as I went,” he said. “I was watching tutorials and failing a lot. ‘When the Bird Sees the Solid Ground’ was an extension of that.”
Regardless of how he releases his music, Matsson continues to find exciting ways to capture the beauty and melancholy within and in his surroundings, excelling as both a crafty wordsmith and guitar player.