The Sylvee bounces back from pandemic, ranked sixth in the world for clubs in 2021

The Sylvee ranked sixth in the world for tickets sold among clubs in 2021, according to Pollstar, a concert and live music industry trade publication.

The Madison music venue that opened to much fanfare in September 2018, has emerged strong after getting sidelined for 18 months at the start of the pandemic.

"Now that we're at least over the restrictions of the pandemic, things have been absolutely terrific at the Sylvee," said Fred Frank, chief operating officer for the Madison-based national concert promotion company Frank Productions, which owns the music hall.

"Business has been pretty close to sell out on most all of our shows that we've put on sale so far," Fred Frank said. "So, that demand for live music was there and is happening right in front of our eyes."

In 2021, Pollstar said, the 2,500-capacity venue sold 45,613 tickets, resulting in a $1.9 million gross. In troubled 2020, it ranked 32nd, grossing $930,667 from 25,736 tickets.

Fred's brother, Larry Frank, co-founder of Frank Productions, who isn't involved in day-to-day operations, was pleased with the sixth-in-the-world rating.

"We're very proud of the building and we figured when we built it, people would come and enjoy it and that just proves it," he said.

Larry Frank and others involved with The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St., off East Washington Avenue, explain the ranking by calling Madison a great music town.

"Our demographics in Madison are extremely good for that age group and we built the building to attract people to the music," Larry Frank said. "It's built for the music. When you build a proper music hall, people enjoy it and they keep coming back."

He called the pandemic hiatus difficult, because unlike other businesses, Frank Productions had absolutely no revenue. "We couldn't be like a restaurant, where people eat outside or pick up food. There's just nothing we could do. It was very hard and we were able to stick with it and when we reopened, everyone came back and it's working."

Joel Plant, Frank Productions CEO, called the pandemic shutdown a long haul. "We had an almost a complete reduction in revenue, a 98% reduction in revenue for the better part of two years."

Plant said the company has not yet made up for the losses, but he anticipates it being profitable again by the end of the year.

Scott Leslie, co-president of FPC Live (Frank Productions Concerts), a division of Frank Productions, which runs The Sylvee, the Majestic Theatre, the Orpheum Theater and the High Noon Saloon, and books shows at Breese Stevens Field, as well as at many Milwaukee venues and out-of-state theaters, agrees that Madison is a strong market for concerts.

"Like a lot of other businesses that weren't able to operate with their full capacity during the pandemic, there was a lot of pent-up demand for people to go out and experience the things that they missed," Leslie said.

"We saw that across the country, people being excited to go back out, get back out into venues and sports stadiums and restaurants," he said. "The hope is that it keeps going."

The Majestic Theatre came in at No. 72 on the Pollstar list for 2021 with 11,243 tickets sold and a gross of $245,552. The High Noon Saloon was at No. 136 with 4,135 tickets sold and a gross of $73,980.

As a promoter, FPC Live ranked 33rd in the world for 2021 with 187,548 tickets sold and a gross of almost $8.9 million.

In 2018, Live Nation, the largest promoter in the world, bought a controlling stake in Frank Productions, which continues to operate as an independent company.

The Sylvee averages two or three shows a week, with indoor shows slowing down in the summer when a lot of artists choose to perform outdoors, Fred Frank said. This year, the theater is seeing more summer shows than in the past because more musicians are out on the road, traveling, making up for lost time, he said.

Leslie, who has a two-person team that helps him with bookings, said the venue and the city both tend to attract artists that are capable of playing larger venues.

"They want to play the Sylvee. They want to play Madison," he said. "And so that certainly helps with shows selling out. But we have a tremendous marketing staff. We have a tremendous buying staff."

Fred Frank said The Sylvee has surpassed his expectations. "It was so well received by not only the fans in Madison, but also by artists that have played it. The word got out that it's a great room because the fans are great. And the room itself is built for big shows in a small environment and artists really like that."

He pointed out that part of being sixth in the world for ticket sales had to do with stricter restrictions abroad.

"Europe was shut down worse than we were," Fred Frank said. "It has to do with who opened up, who was touring. A lot of artists weren't playing Europe and some of these other markets, because I think the COVID restrictions might have been tougher over there before they were here."

In early 2020, Frank Productions had about 100 employees, and temporarily laid off 35% to 40% of them because of the pandemic, Plant said.

The company was able to recall most of its employees, but some found other work, he said. Frank Productions now has about 125 full-time employees and 600 part-timers, including maintenance, security and stage hands.

"We're bigger now than we were pre-pandemic," Plant said. "And we were able to sustain employment for the majority of our team."

Fred Frank said it would've been hard to replace all the talented people who work for Frank Productions.

"We really focused on keeping our employees employed by some means. It was kind of a double-edged sword," he said. We needed to survive and we had no income coming in, but we wanted to make sure that we took care of our employees to the best that we could."

When the theater reopened last summer requiring proof of vaccination, most of its key employees came back, Fred Frank said. "We didn't really miss much of a step on that. We were fortunate that we have such good employees that hung around and worked with us through these tough times."

The Sylvee is owned by Sold Out LLC, a small group of investors that includes the Frank family, executives at Frank Productions and other private investors. When the theater opened, it was under a ground lease with Gebhardt Development, but Sold Out eventually bought the land, Plant said.

Plant said FPC Live got some rent abatement from Sold Out during the COVID shutdown, but has caught up on that and other bills that went unpaid during the closure.

In December 2020, FPC Live, as the owner of The Sylvee and the Majestic, was one of seven Madison entertainment companies to benefit from $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief under Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act targeted at venues. It got $395,308.

Around the same time, with its indoor Masterworks Series canceled because of the pandemic, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra recorded a four-concert Winter Chamber Series at the Sylvee that fans could watch online.

"It was wild. No one was using the Sylvee, but us," said Joe Loehnis, the orchestra's CEO, laughing. "It was really surreal because this was pre-vaccine, right? We just sort of invented as we went along. They were wonderful partners."

FPC Live is planning a music venue in Milwaukee that Fred Frank said will have a capacity of roughly 4,000. Attached to the venue will be an 800-seat room the company calls "club level," for musicians who he said will "hopefully graduate" to playing the bigger room.

Fred Frank said the venue should open in late 2023, but he will have a better idea of the timeline after meeting with Milwaukee officials in the coming weeks and going through the architectural review committees.

"We're very excited about the Milwaukee opportunity. There's really going to be nothing else like it in the marketplace. And Milwaukee also is another very good music market," he said.

He said they are still kicking around names. A Frank Productions employee came up with using the nickname of the Frank matriarch, the name that was on her license plate. Now a large image of Sylvia Frank looks out from a big glass section of The Sylvee's VIP room and onto Livingston Street.

Herb and Sylvia Frank moved to Madison from Chicago in 1964 and started Frank Productions the following year. The Franks promoted the majority of the shows at the Dane County Coliseum when it held frequent concerts, hosting big-name acts like Elvis and The Who.

The company was also responsible for a series of stadium shows at Camp Randall in the 1990s, including concerts by the Rolling Stones and U2.

Sylvia, who died in 2006, handled much of the early bookkeeping and ticketing without ever seeking the limelight.

Calling the Milwaukee venue The Herbie, after their father, has been talked about, but is not to be, Fred Frank said. "I don't think Milwaukee would get it."

