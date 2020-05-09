The music man: Band director Mark Cyra leaves his mark on La Follette

The team teaching is a method Cyra latched onto during his first years as a student teacher at McFarland High School. While Mark stood at the podium as conductor, two music directors would be in the ensemble playing with the kids.

“One of the best things you can do for your kids is model for them,” said Cyra, who has also brought in teachers from Whitehorse and Sennett Middle Schools to help teach at La Follette. “And it helps to surround them with teachers who have different tools in their musical tool kits.”

“Mark has created a really lovely working relationship and friendship between the music teachers in Madison,” added Katherine Punwar, a former music teacher at Sennett. “To say Mark is passionate about music is an understatement, and his compassion as a teacher is evident in the relationship he builds with students.”

Sterud says that music teachers have a special privilege in their ability to be a trusted confidant for those they teach, fostering a classroom environment that’s based on emotion, creativity and the acceptance of mistakes.