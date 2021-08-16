Sylvee, Coliseum, other Madison music venues to require proof of COVID vaccine

Some of Madison’s biggest music venues announced Monday that they would be requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend an event in their facilities.
FPC-Live, which owns the Sylvee, the Majestic Theatre, the Orpheum Theater and the High Noon Saloon, said fans would need either their original vaccination card or a photocopy, or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event.
“We are working to ensure we are reopening in the safest way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large,” FPC-Live said in an FAQ posted Monday across its websites. “We believe it’s much better to take these precautions so we can enjoy shows together rather than go back to no shows at all.”
The Alliant Energy Center announced Monday that it would require similar proof to attendees at events at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
"It's important each one of us do our part to help slow the spread of this fast spreading COVID variant," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi told the Wisconsin State Journal. "These measures will help get more folks vaccinated and make it safer for people to see shows at our beloved Veterans Memorial Coliseum."
The highly contagious Delta variant to the COVID-19 is rapidly altering plans for the late summer and fall concert seasons. These kinds of restrictions are becoming the norm for concert venues hoping to get back to normal after being shut down by the pandemic for more than a year. Summerfest in Milwaukee announced similar restrictions last week.