Sylvee, Coliseum, other Madison music venues to require proof of COVID vaccine

Some of Madison’s biggest music venues announced Monday that they would be requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend an event in their facilities.

FPC-Live, which owns the Sylvee, the Majestic Theatre, the Orpheum Theater and the High Noon Saloon, said fans would need either their original vaccination card or a photocopy, or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event.

“We are working to ensure we are reopening in the safest way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large,” FPC-Live said in an FAQ posted Monday across its websites. “We believe it’s much better to take these precautions so we can enjoy shows together rather than go back to no shows at all.”

The Alliant Energy Center announced Monday that it would require similar proof to attendees at events at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.