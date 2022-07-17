Sunday Best: Opera in the Park to offer a 'Grand Night for Singing'

Two standards of Opera in the Park will return next weekend — and they’ll be greeted by four new faces.

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison Opera’s marquee summer event featuring opera and Broadway tunes will include a full chorus and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith said. Meanwhile, the cast will be made up entirely of newcomers to Madison Opera.

In 2020, Opera in the Park took place online. Last year, uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 led the Opera to perform with a limited chamber ensemble of roughly 15 musicians, with no chorus.

The return of the choir and symphony to Garner Park, Smith said, has created some challenges. Often, Smith said she wonders: “We haven’t done this in three years — how does this work?”

Preparations for the event began in January — but the “nine million pieces” of Opera in the Park started converging seemingly all at once after the Fourth of July, she said.

With three key groups to coordinate, the show comes together in piecemeal fashion, Smith said. The orchestra starts rehearsing this week, while chorus rehearsals only began on Monday. And even though Smith started working with the singers on their repertoire in April, the cast will only arrive this week. Once they arrive in Madison, the road to Garner Park is short, with just a sing-through and two rehearsals before Saturday night.

If you go What: Opera in the Park, a free night of opera and musical theater performances Where: Garner Park, 333 S. Rosa Road When: The show begins at 8 p.m., but the park opens at 7 a.m. for audience members to reserve their spots

“With opera, generally, you have at least a month to put the show together, a week of dress rehearsals,” baritone Michael Adams said. “In a concert setting, it’s very quick, a few rehearsals, and boom, we’re in it. You’ve got to bring your A game.”

At the concert, Opera artistic director and Symphony Orchestra music director John DeMain will conduct the cast, choir and orchestra in a wide range of songs, from composers including Mozart, Donizetti and Rodgers and Hammerstein. As always, the night will end with a group performance of “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” — following the annual “light stick number,” during which the crowd conducts a piece with their glow sticks.

“It’s like watching the community sing,” Smith said. “After having the year where we couldn’t do it, I’m never going to take for granted a community being able to come together and share space and sky.”

Madison Opera often pulls from casts for their upcoming seasons to pick the list of singers for Opera in the Park, Smith said. And while she said it is “unusual for all four to be making their debut,” the lingering effects of the pandemic on the Opera’s schedule created a quirk.

Mezzo-soprano Margaret Gawrysiak and Adams, originally slated to make their debuts in “The Marriage of Figaro” in 2020, never performed in Madison. They will make their Overture Hall debuts next April, when the Opera plans to finally perform Figaro.

“They were both already in Figaro,” she said. “So I said, ‘hey, if you’re free this summer ...’”

“I was just thrilled,” Adams said. “I love these free concerts. No obligations, no investment. I think you get a lot wider diversity of audience, people who have never been before and who want to dip their toes into opera and see what it’s all about.”

Soprano Vanessa Becerra and tenor Limmie Pulliam are not yet cast in any future shows, but Smith said she hopes to work with them again: “They’re singers I’ve been watching for a while.”

Aside from remembering how the show worked in 2019, the production requires bringing in a stage, power source, sound equipment and production team into Garner Park.

Jonathan Lipp, CEO of Full Compass Systems, an audio, video and lighting company, looks forward to the event as his “one gig per year,” he said, as he works as the volunteer audio engineer. A former recording engineer and equipment designer, Lipp and company president, Susan Lipp — who is married to Jonathan and serves on the board of the Madison Opera — volunteer the services of Full Compass every year.

A crew will set up a stage and generator in the park on Wednesday. They hang lights the next day; on Friday, Lipp’s crew and a crew from Chicago audio equipment rental company TC Furlong will set up the sound system.

Despite the appearance of chaos, the show “always works out,” Lipp said. “That is the sense of any show: Showtime is showtime, you’ve gotta be ready.”