Summerfest in Milwaukee pushed to September due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Summerfest music festival, normally held from June to July on Milwaukee's lakefront, is being postponed until September to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The festival will now be held Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19, according to a Monday announcement.

Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., said in a statement that "the new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love."

"We are doing everything possible to continue a tradition which spans five decades," Smiley said.

Summerfest promotes itself as the largest music festival in the world with 12 stages and more than 1,000 performances every year.

Smiley said all tickets that have already been purchased can be used for the rescheduled dates, and more information about when specific performances will be held is coming soon.

