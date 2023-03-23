Collection of David Bowie Items, to Be Made Public , for the First Time. CNN reports that over 80,000 David Bowie items are going on public display for the first time ever at The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts. . The collection, which includes costumes, handwritten lyrics and musical instruments, was recently acquired by London's Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum. . Beginning in 2025, the collection will be available at the V&A East Storehouse in Stratford's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. According to a press release, the archive aims to exhibit , "the creative processes of one of the most pioneering and influential figures in the history of live and recorded music, film, fashion and beyond.". CNN reports that the collection follows Bowie's transformations from the beginning of his career in the 1960s to his death in 2016. The museum said that the collection also features , "more intimate writings, thought processes and unrealized projects, the majority of which have never been seen in public before.". The museum said that the collection also features , "more intimate writings, thought processes and unrealized projects, the majority of which have never been seen in public before.". David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time. The V&A is thrilled to become custodians of his incredible archive, and to be able to open it up for the public, Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, via CNN. David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time. The V&A is thrilled to become custodians of his incredible archive, and to be able to open it up for the public, Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, via CNN. Bowie's radical innovations across music, theatre, film, fashion, and style -- from Berlin to Tokyo to London -- continue to influence design and visual culture and inspire creatives from Janelle Monáe to Lady Gaga to Tilda Swinton and Raf Simons, Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, via CNN. Bowie's radical innovations across music, theatre, film, fashion, and style -- from Berlin to Tokyo to London -- continue to influence design and visual culture and inspire creatives from Janelle Monáe to Lady Gaga to Tilda Swinton and Raf Simons, Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, via CNN. Bowie's radical innovations across music, theatre, film, fashion, and style -- from Berlin to Tokyo to London -- continue to influence design and visual culture and inspire creatives from Janelle Monáe to Lady Gaga to Tilda Swinton and Raf Simons, Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, via CNN. According to a spokesperson for the David Bowie Estate, the decision to display the collection places the singer-songwriter in , "his rightful place amongst many other cultural icons and artistic geniuses.". According to a spokesperson for the David Bowie Estate, the decision to display the collection places the singer-songwriter in , "his rightful place amongst many other cultural icons and artistic geniuses.". Bowie is a spectacular example of an artist, who not only made unique and phenomenal work, but who has an influence and inspiration far beyond that work itself, Tilda Swinton, Oscar-winning actress, via CNN. Bowie is a spectacular example of an artist, who not only made unique and phenomenal work, but who has an influence and inspiration far beyond that work itself, Tilda Swinton, Oscar-winning actress, via CNN. Bowie is a spectacular example of an artist, who not only made unique and phenomenal work, but who has an influence and inspiration far beyond that work itself, Tilda Swinton, Oscar-winning actress, via CNN