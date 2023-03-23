Country star Eric Church, the Dave Matthews Band, electronic duo ODESZA and R&B giants Earth, Wind and Fire are some of the musical acts schedule to appear at Summerfest this year, organizers of the Downtown Milwaukee festival announced Thursday.

Now in its 55th year, Summerfest will run the weekends of June 22-24, June 29-31 and July 6-8. The annual event takes place on 75 acres of festival grounds along Lake Michigan.

Headliners appearing across 12 stages throughout the festival also include James Taylor, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons, Santa Fe Klan, Noah Kahan, Ava Max, The Pretty Reckless, Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Japanese Breakfast, Yellowcard, Smokey Robinson and Fleet Foxes.

Tickets for Summerfest, an independent music festival produced by the nonprofit organization Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., can be purchased at summerfest.com. Single-day admission is $26. A “Power Pass” for $55, on sale through March 29, includes admission for all nine days of the festival. For the full entertainment lineup, see summerfest.com