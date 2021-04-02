Summer music festivals come back to Near East side, with 2 combined

The Near East Side's summer music festivals will be back, with two of them combined into one August weekend.
Organizers say "Orton-Front" will combine the Marquette Waterfront Festival and Orton Park Festival on the weekend that is traditionally the Orton Fest: Aug. 26-29.
"They're two of the oldest East Side events. And we wanted to preserve both of them somehow," said Katherine Davey, festival co-chair for the Marquette Neighborhood Association, which puts on the festivals.
Davey said it seemed unlikely it would be safe to congregate in large groups by the second weekend in June when the Waterfront Festival is traditionally held. So, they decided to merge it with Orton Park Fest so both festivals can continue later in the summer.
The idea was to keep the main elements of both, "the features and the flavors," she said.
Last year they did online versions of the festivals, and they're hoping this year to bring them back in person.
Orton is 56 years old, and this will be the 32nd year for the Waterfront Festival, Davey said. "We just didn't want to have a gap. We wanted to keep them both alive this year."
Davey said her committee has reached out to festival partners for both events, including Cycropia Aerial Dance, which is scheduled to perform two nights at Orton Park.
The festival will then move to Yahara Place Park for two stages of local bands and national touring acts.
"If everything works out and we're allowed to have an unrestricted event, we will go forward at Orton," Davey said.
The committee has also contacted the River Alliance of Wisconsin about the Fools' Flotilla, the annual river parade that starts at Tenney Park and ends at Yahara Place Park, where participants then attend the Waterfront Festival.
Restaurant vendors are also anxious to get back, Davey said. "We just wanted to bring everyone back with us, and this was a way to do that."
Davey said the festival can only happen as an "unrestricted event." Her committee agrees that they don't want to hold an event where they have to monitor people and make everyone keep their distance.
"We just don't have the capacity," she said. "These events are in public parks. It would be too much... This event will only happen if restrictions are lifted and it's safe to do so."