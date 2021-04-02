Summer music festivals come back to Near East side, with 2 combined

The Near East Side's summer music festivals will be back, with two of them combined into one August weekend.

Organizers say "Orton-Front" will combine the Marquette Waterfront Festival and Orton Park Festival on the weekend that is traditionally the Orton Fest: Aug. 26-29.

"They're two of the oldest East Side events. And we wanted to preserve both of them somehow," said Katherine Davey, festival co-chair for the Marquette Neighborhood Association, which puts on the festivals.

Davey said it seemed unlikely it would be safe to congregate in large groups by the second weekend in June when the Waterfront Festival is traditionally held. So, they decided to merge it with Orton Park Fest so both festivals can continue later in the summer.

The idea was to keep the main elements of both, "the features and the flavors," she said.

Last year they did online versions of the festivals, and they're hoping this year to bring them back in person.

Orton is 56 years old, and this will be the 32nd year for the Waterfront Festival, Davey said. "We just didn't want to have a gap. We wanted to keep them both alive this year."