Summer is back — and so is outdoor music

It’s really happening — a jam-packed summer of live music is back.

Brat Fest, held on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center — and celebrating its 40th anniversary this year — will feature three days of musical acts plus food, a car show, loads of kids’ activities, carnival fun and more over the Memorial Day weekend. Proceeds from the expected 16,495 hours worked by volunteers will be donated to charities of their choice.

Some 150,000 people usually visit the festival over the three-day event, said Brat Fest entertainment director Michael Alexander. In booking dozens of musical acts to perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday, “I always try to outdo the previous year,” he said. “I do believe this is the strongest lineup of bands we’ve ever had.”

Headliners this year include 38 Special, Joe Nichols and Queensryche. And in a surprise for its fans, the recently disbanded group Bobaflex will reunite at 7 p.m. Sunday to perform at Brat Fest for just one more time.

Alexander, who will perform at Brat Fest on Friday with Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey and again on Sunday with The Brotherhood, recommends the must-see performance with B Stille of Nappy Roots Sunday afternoon. In all, Brat Fest will offer music ranging from country and rock to multi-genre Christian groups, hip hop and more.

“There’s always a little bit of everything,” he said.

And Brat Fest is just the start. Summer continues with dozens of outdoor concerts and music series — a “little bit of everything” to fill nearly every day of the week. Here are some to consider.

Brat Fest

What: Outdoor festival featuring music, food, family-friendly activities and a fireworks finale

When: May 27-29

Where: Willow Island, Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Who: Dozens of local and national bands, with headliners 38 Special (Friday), Joe Nichols (Saturday) and Queensryche (Sunday)

Admission: Free

Party @ the Park

What: Family-friendly celebration of music, food and entertainment, bringing Madison’s diverse community together

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.

Who: Live music by KinFolk and featuring DJ Ace, food carts and dancing

Admission: Free

Irish Fest in the Barn

What: Festival of Irish music on a picturesque farm just west of Middleton.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Where: Sugarland Barn, 8637 Linley Road, Arena

Who: Musicians coming from Seattle to Boston, plus the Trinity Irish Dance Touring Ensemble, a Gaelic poet sponsored by Ireland’s Council for the Arts and an Irish Ceili dance for all to join.

Admission: $35 for full day of events

Gazebo Musikk, Stoughton

What: Free, family-friendly summer outdoor music series in Rotary Park

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 26-Sept. 1

Where: Rotary Park, 324 S. Sixth St., Stoughton

Who: Many performers, including the DB Orchestra on July 7

Admission: Free

More: facebook.com/gazebomusikk; or call Stoughton Recreation at 608-873-6746

Memorial Day Concert and Ceremony

What: A concert for all ages, all cultures, honoring all veterans

When: Monday, May 30, 9:15 a.m. concert, 10 a.m. ceremony; bring a chair

Where: Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road

Who: Patriotic music, color guard, rifle salute, taps and honored guests; presented by the Madison Veterans Council and the VFW Band, Jim Latimer, conductor

More: Capitol City Band on Facebook; 608-835-8961; email bands.latimer@outlook.com

LunART Festival 2022: “Identity”

What: LunART is an annual festival in Madison dedicated to promoting women’s creativity in the arts. The 2022 season brings eight events, including several world premieres, showcasing over 50 artists.

When: May 31-June 5

Where: Hamel Music Center, Art + Literature Lab, First Unitarian Society, Bartell Theatre, Robinia Courtyard

Who: Ellen Rowe Jazz Trio, Who Am I? Chamber Music Concert, Threads Theater Show, Hear Us Out! Chamber Music Concert

Admission: Free and ticketed events

Memorial Union Terrace

What: Free, live concerts on the Terrace at Memorial Union, one of Madison’s iconic summertime destinations, plus weekly open-mic nights

When: Various dates between May 18 and Aug. 28, with additional dates to be announced

Where: The Terrace at Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

Who: DJ Mando (June 24), Pat McCurdy (July 8), Indigo De Souza (July 17), Rebulú Group (July 29), Steely Dane (Aug. 20)

Admission: Free

Madison Jazz Festival

What: Ten days of jazz concerts and more

When: June 10-19

Location: Various locations, including Arts + Literature Lab, Shannon Hall at Memorial Union and the Memorial Union Terrace.

Who: Strollin’ Capitol East, Brian Blade and the Fellow Band, Christian McBride and more

Admission: Varies

Festa Italia

What: A celebration of Italian food, culture, music and fun

When: June 3-5. Open 4:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

Who: Music by Gerri DiMaggio Group, Stephen Cooper and The Nobody Famous, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, Joe Scalissi, Cash Box Kings

Admission: $5; children 12 and under free

Verona Hometown Days

What: The spirit of community is celebrated in this weekend festival

When: June 3-5

Where: Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St., Verona

Who: Featuring Road Trip, Cherry Pie and the Jimmys

Admission: $5 cover

Live on King Street

What: This free summer concert series in Downtown Madison is moving to Martin Luther King Boulevard and features nationally touring artists

When: 7 p.m. Fridays June 10, 24; July 15, 29; Sept. 16

Where: 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Who: The High Hawks, Live on Queen St: Drag and Dance Block Party, Tank and The Bangas, White Denim, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Admission: Free

Summerpalooza at Madison Children’s Museum

What: A day of free admission to the museum, plus activities and live entertainment outside, with bands, circus, dance and a parade around the Square at 12:30 p.m.

When: June 11, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Outdoor performances until 12:30 p.m.

Where: Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St.

Who: Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association Lion Dance, Black Star Drum Line, Wild Rumpus Try-It Circus, and more

Admission: Free

Jazz on State

What: Free outdoor summer concert series featuring jazz musicians from Wisconsin

When: Wednesdays June 8, 15, 22 from 5:30-8 p.m.; two sets each night

Where: 100 Block of State Street at The Forum/30 on the Square. Rain location information at jazzonstate.com.

Who: Mr. Chair, The New Orleans Tribute Band, Charlie Painter Trio, Betsy Ezell Quintet, Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio, Donna Woodall Group

Admission: Free

More: jazzonstate.com or on Facebook

Monona Terrace: Concerts on the Rooftop

What: Regional bands and local favorites perform on the Monona Terrace rooftop overlooking Lake Monona.

When: Thursday evenings, June 9, 16, 23, 30 and July 7

Where: Rooftop of Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive

Who: SuperTuesday, WheelHouse, The LoveMonkeys, The Docksiders, One of the Boyzz

Admission: Free

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: “Riches to Rags”

What: Three weekends of classical chamber music masterpieces and diverse contemporary works performed by musicians with national and international reputations

When: Weekends, June 10-26

Where: Collins Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave.; Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton

Who: Highlights include two short Friday-night “Incendiary Artist Spotlight” concerts, including receptions with the artists; programs with spirituals, Schubert, works by women composers and Latin composers, ragtime and more

Admission: $46.50 and up. Students $10.

Concerts at McKee

What: Music from an opening youth band followed by a local headlining band. Bring a picnic basket and lawn chair or enjoy food and beverage carts.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 20, July 18, Aug. 15.

Where: McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

Who: Ocean Rush (June), The Rhythm Kings (July), Rebulu Group (August)

Admission: Free

More: Concerts at McKee on Facebook; visitfitchburg.com/cvb/concerts-at-mckee; or call 608-288-8284

Marquette Waterfront Festival

What: A “curtain-raiser” to the Near East Side’s season of summer music festivals, Waterfront mixes local talent with touring national acts on two stages, the River Alliance’s Fools’ Flotilla, games for kids and more

When: Noon-8 p.m. June 11-12

Where: Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place

Who: Waco Brothers, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Robbie Fulks Trio and more

Admission: Free

New Glarus Polkafest

What: Two days of free polka music and dancing

When: June 10-11

Where: Downtown New Glarus

Who: David Austin Band, Tom Brusky Band

Admission: Free

NewBridge Summer Concert Series

What: Free live outdoor music for all ages in a small, family-friendly setting

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, June 13, 20, 27 and July 11, 18, 25 (no concert July 4)

Where: Warner Park shelter, 2930 N. Sherman Ave.

Who: June 13, Rebulu Latin Jazz; June 20, Frank Martin Bush & the Names; June 27, Universal Sound; July 11, Soggy Prairie; July 18, Eddie Butts Band; July 25, Ladies Must Swing

Admission: Free

Make Music Madison

What: Free day of music all over Madison, part of a worldwide celebration of the summer solstice

When: June 21

Where: 100 sites across Madison.

Concerts on the Square

What: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra returns with a 38th season of Concerts on the Square

Where: Capitol Square, Downtown Madison

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 29-Aug. 3. Blankets can be put down to reserve spots starting at 3 p.m.

Who: Motown with Spectrum (June 29), Summer Celebration (July 6), Reflections of Liberty (July 13), The Planets and Ho-Chunk (July 20), Rachmaninov’s Third (July 27), Finale with Foley (Aug. 3)

Admission: Free. Limited reserved seating and tables

National Women’s Music Festival

What: Four-day festival with workshops, concerts, comedy, theater, a marketplace, new films and videos, live auction, spirituality series and more

When: June 30-July 3

Where: Marriott Madison West Hotel and Conference Center, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton

Who: Includes a performance Saturday by a 35-piece orchestra directed by Nan Washburn

Admission: $340

Mad Lit

What: Free outdoor concerts on the 100 block of State Street with music, vendors and visual artists

When: July 1, 15, 39; Aug. 12, 26; Sept. 9, 23; Oct. 7. Acts TBD.

Where: 100 block of State Street

Admission: Free

“The Somethingth Annual Catfish River Music Festival”

What: Annual folk and rock music festival presented by the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association to benefit the Stoughton Opera House — featuring craft vendors, food vendors and live music

When: Noon-9 p.m. July 2-4

Where: Rotary Park, just outside the Stoughton Opera House, 481 E. Main St., Stoughton

Who: A full lineup of local and regional performers will be announced June 1

Admission: Free

Monona Community Festival

What: With music, food and family fun, this is one of the area’s longest-running July 4 celebrations

When: July 2-4

Where: Winnequah Park, Monona

Who: The Hounds, Wheelhouse, Granny Shot, Panchromatic Steel, Son Del Atlantico and more

Admission: Free

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus

What: Independence Day celebration with local bands, food and fireworks

When: 5-10 p.m. July 2

Where: Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.

Who: Forward Marching Band, Kat and the Hurricane, Marcus Porter, Pine Travelers, Uncommon Denominator

Admission: $10; children under 12 free with paying adult

Capitol City Band Tribute to the Troops, Then and Now

What: Patriotic celebration for all ages and cultures; bring a chair

When: 6:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave.

Who: Featuring the Black Knights Color Guard and Auxiliary from VFW Post 7591, guest singer Anna Purnell, contralto; guest tenor sax soloist, Dion Mills

Admission: Free

More: mmqccb.org; Capitol City Band on Facebook; 608-835-9861

Wednesday Night Live, Mount Horeb

What: Mount Horeb’s free summer concert series celebrates its 25th anniversary

When: July 6-Aug. 10, Wednesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Grundahl Park, 600 S. Blue Mounds St., Mount Horeb

Who: Panchromatic Steel, The People Brothers Band, Michael Perry and The Long Beds and more

More: WNL.jefko.com, Facebook/Wednesday Night Live

Capitol City Band Concerts in the Park

What: Toe-tapping, fun music for all ages, all cultures; bring a chair

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays, July 7-Aug. 25

Where: Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave.

Who: Each concert features a professional singer from the community. Expect special guest appearances by the sheriff, mayor, county executive and chiefs of Madison Fire and Madison Police, plus some surprises along the way.

Admission: Free

More: mmqccb.org, Capitol City Band on Facebook, 608-835-9861

Fitchburg Festival of Speed

What: All-day festival showcasing live music, cycling and fireworks

When: July 9

Where: Agora Fitchburg, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg

Who: Wisconsin Cycling Association’s State Criterium Championship; live music by Michael Alexander and Big Whiskey, Frank and the Names, and Super Tuesday. Fireworks at dusk.

Admission: Free

More: Fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com; Fitchburg Festival of Speed on Facebook

La Fete de Marquette

What: A free-admission celebration of place with three stages of entertainment, plus family and children’s activities.

When: July 14-17

Where: McPike Park, 200 S. Ingersoll St.

Who: The War and Treaty, North Mississippi All Stars, Kenny Dope, Freddy K and many more

Admission: Free

Dane County Fair

What: Music is just one part of this annual county fair

When: July 21-24

Where: Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Who: The NATU Band, Wheelhouse, Wisconsin Singers, Micah Taylor, La Movida

Admission: $5-$25

Building on a Dream

What: Celebrate Monona Terrace’s 25th anniversary in a community event featuring favorite local bands and performers

When: Saturday evening, July 23

Where: Rooftop, Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive

Who: Extra Crispy Brass Band, The Dynamic Badgerettes, Orquesta MAS Madison All Stars, DJ Pain 1, The People Brothers Band

Admission: Free

Jazz at Five

What: Weekly outdoor concert series featuring live jazz

Where and when: At McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg, on July 27, Aug. 3, 10; at the top of State Street on Aug. 17, 24, 31

Who: Acts to be announced

AtwoodFest

What: Music and fun. Acts to be announced.

When: July 30-31

Sugar Maple Music Festival

What: Two days of live American roots music, dance and tradition presented by the Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective.

When: Aug. 5-6

Where: Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road

Admission: Two-day ticket $35 through May 31; prices increase June 1

Dane Dances 2022: “A Season of Celebration”

What: Family-friendly summer music series overlooking Lake Monona, each Friday evening in August

When: Fridays, Aug. 5-26

Where: Rooftop of Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive

Who: Latin Pride Orquesta, Eddie Butts Band, BBI, VO5, Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad, Luisito Rosario, Sisters of Element & The Storm Chaser Orchestra with T.L. Williams, Sounds of Slave

Admission: Free

The Sessions at McPike Park

What: Free, volunteer-run music festival with five evening concerts plus two full days with comedians and dance troupes at the Pursuit of Happiness weekend (Aug. 12-14), raising funds for six nonprofits

When: Aug. 12-14, 18, 19, 31 and Sept. 1

Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.

Who: Lilly Hiatt; Making Movies; Grammy winners The Lost Bayou Ramblers; Sidi Wacho from France and Chile; Razia Said from Madagascar; Jon Langford; Dakhabrakha from Ukraine (performing in the Garver Atrium at Garver Feed Mill)

Admission: Free

Agora Art Fair

What: Two live music stages, plus art from over 100 local and regional artists

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Agora Fitchburg, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg

Admission: Free

More: agoraartfair.com; Agora Art Fair on Facebook

Gandy Dancer Bluegrass Festival, Mazomanie

What: One-day Bluegrass festival celebrating Mazomanie’s railway heritage, with family-friendly exhibits, activities and mini-train rides

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Westland Promenade, 116 Brodhead St, Mazomanie

Admission: Free admission to festival grounds, $15 in advance to main stage

Africa Fest 2022

What: Festival celebrating community, diversity, African music, heritage and culture

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St.

Admission: Free

Eken Park Festival

What: Music and family-friendly activities

When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: 700 block of Mayer Avenue, outside the North Street Cabaret

Who: The Periodicals, Scorched Waves, Meskales, Low Czars, Jimmy Sugarcane People

Orton Park Festival

What: One of the country’s longest-running outdoor music festivals, Orton returns for its 57th year with music, food, crafts and quirky traditions

When: Aug. 25-28

Where: Orton Park, Spaight and Ingersoll streets

Who: The Sadies, Blair Crimmins, Disq, Cycropia Aerial Dance

Admission: Free

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival

What: Unexpected and contemporary works presented in tandem with breathtaking classics

When: Aug. 13, 19, 21, 27, 28

Where: Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St., and the Stoughton Opera House, Stoughton

Who: Featuring the Brahms clarinet quintet in juxtaposition with the rambunctious and soulful folk music that inspired the work — and more

Admission: $10, $20, $25

