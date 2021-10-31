Stoughton's Jeni Houser brings 'powerhouse' role to Madison Opera stage

Houser previously appeared with Madison Opera as Olympia in “Les contes d’Hoffmann,” Johanna in “Sweeney Todd,” Anne Egerman in “A Little Night Music” and Amy in Adamo’s “Little Women.”

In late 2019, she had just completed a run as Queen of the Night in Dallas when she was called to fill in for that role in L.A. That led to a whirlwind invitation from the Met to fill in there as well in January 2020.

Houser headed to New York. But until the moment that the lights went up with her in costume, she said, “I had never sung with the Met orchestra. I had never in fact walked out on the Met stage and seen the view, of the whole audience, until that first aria.”

The youngest of three daughters, Houser grew up in a musical family in Stoughton, where she began playing piano at age 4. In high school, she participated in every musical group and activity that she could, she said, and was inspired by choral director John Beutel to go into music education.

She attended Lawrence University in Appleton and then taught for a year before heading to New York City. There, she made connections that led her back to the University of Nebraska to gain more stage experience. After earning her master’s degree, she felt ready to launch a full-time vocal performance career.