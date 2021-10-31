Stoughton's Jeni Houser brings 'powerhouse' role to Madison Opera stage

When Kathryn Smith, general director of Madison Opera, envisioned the production that would bring back live opera to the Overture Hall stage after a pandemic-induced hiatus, she pictured a classic, Italian opera.
And she knew the soprano she would want to sing the lead — Jeni Houser.
Houser, of Stoughton, has a long history with Madison Opera. And she’s a singer with a career on the rise: The last performance Houser gave before COVID-19 brought live performance to a halt was also her Metropolitan Opera debut.
At the Met, Houser stepped in to sing the iconic Queen of the Night role in Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte,” a part she has also sung with the Los Angeles Opera and Dallas Opera. In Madison on Friday and Sunday she’ll take on the demanding title role in Gaetano Donizetti’s 1835 tragic opera, “Lucia di Lammermoor.”
Lucia “is one of the powerhouse roles for coloratura sopranos. She is one of the dream roles that you wait for and hope you’ll get a chance to sing,” Houser said. “It’s because she is a really interesting character — and because she has really incredible vocal music.”
In the opera “when we meet her, she’s telling a ghost story,” Houser said. “So the first information we get about her is that she has these otherworldly experiences, or these connections, to something outside the normal reality.
“And it’s that information that gets us to the mad scene.”
Set in the highlands of Scotland, “Lucia di Lammermoor” is the story of a woman deeply in love with a man named Edgardo. But Lucia and Edgardo’s families are sworn enemies, and Lucia’s brother convinces Lucia to marry another man — resulting in a grief-stricken title character, madness — and a dagger.
“I think she’s a wonderful combination of a woman of her time, dealing with the political realities facing her family and being forced into the position of marrying someone she doesn’t love — but really holding true to her feelings and her love for this man who she’s not supposed to be with,” Houser said.
“There’s something very fragile and vulnerable about her, but also something very strong,” she said. “Those dichotomies are fun to play.”
A Met debut
Despite a career that has landed her roles across the country, Houser lives in her native Stoughton with her husband, tenor David Blalock. The pair were scheduled to sing the leads in Madison Opera’s “Orpheus in the Underworld” in spring 2020 when the opera world went dark.
Houser previously appeared with Madison Opera as Olympia in “Les contes d’Hoffmann,” Johanna in “Sweeney Todd,” Anne Egerman in “A Little Night Music” and Amy in Adamo’s “Little Women.”
In late 2019, she had just completed a run as Queen of the Night in Dallas when she was called to fill in for that role in L.A. That led to a whirlwind invitation from the Met to fill in there as well in January 2020.
Houser headed to New York. But until the moment that the lights went up with her in costume, she said, “I had never sung with the Met orchestra. I had never in fact walked out on the Met stage and seen the view, of the whole audience, until that first aria.”
The youngest of three daughters, Houser grew up in a musical family in Stoughton, where she began playing piano at age 4. In high school, she participated in every musical group and activity that she could, she said, and was inspired by choral director John Beutel to go into music education.
She attended Lawrence University in Appleton and then taught for a year before heading to New York City. There, she made connections that led her back to the University of Nebraska to gain more stage experience. After earning her master’s degree, she felt ready to launch a full-time vocal performance career.
‘Lucky to be near family’
In the early phases of the pandemic, Houser “felt really lucky to be near family” and took the opportunity to work on her art.
“I think a big part of keeping my spirits up, keeping my motivation up, was waking up every day and asking, ‘OK, what are my singing goals today?’” she said.
Houser concentrated on technique, taught virtual lessons, performed short pieces online for the Madison Opera website, and continued to do bodywork virtually with her trainer — which not only builds strength and flexibility, but also body awareness “that, when you’re a singer, is incredibly helpful,” she said.
Much of her time was devoted to preparation for the role of Lucia.
Madison Opera last performed “Lucia di Lammermoor” in 2008 and “I have been wanting to star Jeni in a major role for a while,” said general director Smith.
“She’s stunning,” Smith said. “Her voice is just so beautiful, and it does such extraordinary pyrotechnics with the high notes and coloratura. She has always been so amazing on stage — an extraordinary actress in a range of characters. She’s very ‘true’ when she’s on stage. It’s very real.”
Later this fall Houser will head to New York to cover the role of the Queen of the Night again at the Met, where her husband is already covering a role in “Turandot.”