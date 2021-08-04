Stoughton Opera House says all audience members must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Want to see Riders in the Sky perform at the Stoughton Opera House this September? Bring your vaccination card with you.
The historic Stoughton concert venue at 381 E. Main St. announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that all staff and patrons must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to attending a performance.
“At the Opera House we believe that vaccination is the most effective method for reducing transmission of Covid-19,” the Facebook post reads. “Please understand that whether we are proven right or wrong down the road, this is the action we believe to be in everyone's best interest at this time. As the situation evolves we will continue to evaluate our precautions.”
However, the venue will not require patrons to prove their vaccination status to attend a show. They will need to show a vaccination card or a photo of a card to attend the first-floor lounge or concessions areas, but otherwise the venue says it will rely on the honor system.
“We believe that checking cards at the door is not realistic and ultimately we hope that patrons will be honest about their choices and respectful of others,” the Opera House wrote in follow-up comments on the Facebook post. Everyone in the building, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks while inside. The one exception will be for those performing on stage.
On Tuesday, The Bur Oak announced that, beginning Friday, all patrons must either show proof of vaccination or of a negative test result taken 72 hours prior to the show. "With the increased spreading of Delta and the research and revealed breakthrough cases that we are hearing about every day, there has been a quick push within the live event industry to place stricter standards upon ourselves than the local health authorities are asking for in order to protect staff, patrons, and artists and the business as a whole," the east side venue posted on Facebook.
t joins a growing list of businesses and governmental entities requiring vaccination proof as the highly contagious Delta variant has become the dominant strain in Wisconsin.
The Delta variant poses severe risk for unvaccinated people, Dr. James Conway, medical director for immunization programs at UW Health, told the Cap Times. “For unvaccinated people, this is the worst case scenario,” Conway said. “(The Delta variant) sheds in larger quantities than the early strain and sheds virus quickly after being infected.”
While there have been some rare “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated people, in general the COVID-19 vaccine has been very effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin from Jan. 1 through July 22 occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated.
Around the country, some music venues are following suit in requiring proof of vaccination as the Delta variant spreads. Metro Chicago, one of the Windy City’s best-known music clubs, announced Tuesday that it will require patrons to be vaccinated to attend upcoming concerts. Minneapolis’ historic First Avenue club is requiring either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.