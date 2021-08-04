Stoughton Opera House says all audience members must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Want to see Riders in the Sky perform at the Stoughton Opera House this September? Bring your vaccination card with you.

The historic Stoughton concert venue at 381 E. Main St. announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that all staff and patrons must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to attending a performance.

“At the Opera House we believe that vaccination is the most effective method for reducing transmission of Covid-19,” the Facebook post reads. “Please understand that whether we are proven right or wrong down the road, this is the action we believe to be in everyone's best interest at this time. As the situation evolves we will continue to evaluate our precautions.”

However, the venue will not require patrons to prove their vaccination status to attend a show. They will need to show a vaccination card or a photo of a card to attend the first-floor lounge or concessions areas, but otherwise the venue says it will rely on the honor system.