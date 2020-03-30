You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Soundtrack for a pandemic: Cap Times readers share their favorite feel-good songs
top story

Soundtrack for a pandemic: Cap Times readers share their favorite feel-good songs

Bob Marley

Three readers said Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" was their choice for a guaranteed feel-good song.

 MIKE PRIOR/REDFERNS

Sometimes, we all need a little pick-me-up. And that’s especially true in these days of self-isolation, when we can’t go shopping, or out with friends, or out to a movie to raise our spirits.

Thankfully, we’ve still got music. Everybody’s got that go-to song, the one that motivates us when we’re down, chills us out when we’re too stressed, or just generally puts us in a better mood.

In that spirit, earlier this week I asked the readers of the daily Morning Update newsletter I write to send me their favorite feel-good songs. I got a great response — everything from classic rock to modern pop to TV theme songs. It turns out that go-to tune is very different from one person to the next.

Here’s a list of all 32 songs with YouTube links. I’ve also compiled them together into a Spotify playlist called “Cap Times: Feel-Good Songs.”

(And I also added one of my own favorites, Wilco & Billy Bragg’s cover of Woody Guthrie’s “California Stars.”)

Enjoy the playlist, and be good to yourselves through these difficult times.

Sign up for the Madison Life newsletter

Bob Marley, “Three Little Birds” (three readers suggested this one, making it the top choice)

Monty Python, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” (two readers picked this one)

The Beatles, “Yellow Submarine”

Paul Thorn, “I Don’t Like Half the Folks I Love”

Dan Reeder, “I Drink Beer”

Las Cafeteras, “La Bamba Rebelde” (the preceding three songs were suggested by Cap Times reporter and podcast producer Natalie Yahr)

Small Faces, “Itchycoo Park”

Bill Withers, “Lovely Day”

Theme song, “Happy Days”

Theme song, “Sesame Street”

Shakira, “Try Everything”

Smash Mouth, “I’m a Believer” (the reader suggested “anything off the ‘Shrek’ soundtrack,” so I picked this one because, come on, what feel-good playlist doesn’t have a little Smash Mouth?)

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter

The Avett Brothers, “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise”

Jake Shimabukuro, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (the reader didn’t specify which version, and for some reason I couldn’t find the Judy Garland original on Spotify)

Louis Armstrong, “What a Wonderful World”

The Beatles, “Hey Jude”

John Fogerty, “Centerfield”

Bruce Springsteen, “Glory Days”

Gloria Gaynor, “I Will Survive”

Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

Jimmy Buffett, “Cheeseburger in Paradise”

Andrea Caseloti, “Whistle While You Work”

John Lennon, “Imagine” (not the star-studded recent cover version, of course)

REO Speedwagon, “Roll with the Changes”

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, “Hollywood Nights”

Neil Diamond, “Sweet Carolina” (the reader suggested anything off of Diamond’s 1972 live album “Hot August Night,” and this seemed like the obvious choice, right?)

Slim Dusty, “Waltzing Matilda” (the reader suggested this may be a somewhat perverse choice in the middle of a pandemic, given that it was the theme song to the nuclear war drama “On the Beach”)

Jefferson Airplane, “White Rabbit”

Kelly Clarkson, “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”

The Beatles, “Let It Be”

Various artists, “We are the World”

Billy Bragg & Wilco, “California Stars”

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications
Music

Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude," “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)," “Bigger Than the Beatles" and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).”

James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to Boston hospital
Music

James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to Boston hospital

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

If you don't laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor
Music

If you don't laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — Neil Diamond posts a fireside rendition of "Sweet Caroline" with its familiar lyrics tweaked to say, "Hands ... washing hands." A news anchor asks when social distancing will end because "my husband keeps trying to get into the house." And a sign outside a neighborhood church reads: “Had not planned on giving up quite this much for Lent.”

'The day the music died': Coronavirus tests New Orleans
Music

'The day the music died': Coronavirus tests New Orleans

  • Updated

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — There were the great fires of 1788 and 1794 and the multiple yellow fever outbreaks of the 1800s. Hurricane Betsy hit in 1965, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and the memories linger in New Orleans like remnants of a bad dream.

Taylor Swift surprises some of her fans with money donations
Music

Taylor Swift surprises some of her fans with money donations

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics