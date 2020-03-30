Soundtrack for a pandemic: Cap Times readers share their favorite feel-good songs

Sometimes, we all need a little pick-me-up. And that’s especially true in these days of self-isolation, when we can’t go shopping, or out with friends, or out to a movie to raise our spirits.

Thankfully, we’ve still got music. Everybody’s got that go-to song, the one that motivates us when we’re down, chills us out when we’re too stressed, or just generally puts us in a better mood.

In that spirit, earlier this week I asked the readers of the daily Morning Update newsletter I write to send me their favorite feel-good songs. I got a great response — everything from classic rock to modern pop to TV theme songs. It turns out that go-to tune is very different from one person to the next.

Here’s a list of all 32 songs with YouTube links. I’ve also compiled them together into a Spotify playlist called “Cap Times: Feel-Good Songs.”

(And I also added one of my own favorites, Wilco & Billy Bragg’s cover of Woody Guthrie’s “California Stars.”)

Enjoy the playlist, and be good to yourselves through these difficult times.