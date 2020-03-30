Soundtrack for a pandemic: Cap Times readers share their favorite feel-good songs

Sometimes, we all need a little pick-me-up. And that’s especially true in these days of self-isolation, when we can’t go shopping, or out with friends, or out to a movie to raise our spirits.
Thankfully, we’ve still got music. Everybody’s got that go-to song, the one that motivates us when we’re down, chills us out when we’re too stressed, or just generally puts us in a better mood.
In that spirit, earlier this week I asked the readers of the daily Morning Update newsletter I write to send me their favorite feel-good songs. I got a great response — everything from classic rock to modern pop to TV theme songs. It turns out that go-to tune is very different from one person to the next.
Here’s a list of all 32 songs with YouTube links. I’ve also compiled them together into a Spotify playlist called “Cap Times: Feel-Good Songs.”
(And I also added one of my own favorites, Wilco & Billy Bragg’s cover of Woody Guthrie’s “California Stars.”)
Enjoy the playlist, and be good to yourselves through these difficult times.
Bob Marley, “Three Little Birds” (three readers suggested this one, making it the top choice)
Monty Python, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” (two readers picked this one)
Las Cafeteras, “La Bamba Rebelde” (the preceding three songs were suggested by Cap Times reporter and podcast producer Natalie Yahr)
Smash Mouth, “I’m a Believer” (the reader suggested “anything off the ‘Shrek’ soundtrack,” so I picked this one because, come on, what feel-good playlist doesn’t have a little Smash Mouth?)
Jake Shimabukuro, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (the reader didn’t specify which version, and for some reason I couldn’t find the Judy Garland original on Spotify)
John Lennon, “Imagine” (not the star-studded recent cover version, of course)
Neil Diamond, “Sweet Carolina” (the reader suggested anything off of Diamond’s 1972 live album “Hot August Night,” and this seemed like the obvious choice, right?)
Slim Dusty, “Waltzing Matilda” (the reader suggested this may be a somewhat perverse choice in the middle of a pandemic, given that it was the theme song to the nuclear war drama “On the Beach”)
