Madison in December brims with holiday attractions and traditions, from drive-through neighborhood light shows to pop-up Christmas bars. It also has plenty of holiday tradition when it comes to music too, and not just in terms of carolers or performances of The Nutcracker.
Here’s a rundown of some upcoming pop and rock shows this December that have a festive edge:
Ingrid Michaelson
The New York singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has topped the charts thanks to her gentle coffeeshop-ready hits like “Girls Chase Boys” and “The Way I Am.” When she swings through Madison on Thursday, she’ll lend her sweet and understated voice to holiday standards. She’s touring for her new Christmas album, “Songs for the Season,” which is chock full of nostalgia-marinated classics, from “White Christmas” to “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” The show, which will feature Jenna Nicholls as an opener, is 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets start at $35.
Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves
Nate Palan may call Brooklyn home these days, but the former lead vocalist for the erstwhile local favorite Hometown Sweethearts makes a point of coming home to Madison every for a reunion of “Madison's most notorious holiday drunkards,” Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves. The band takes holiday standards, adds some big band flair, and dials up the hamminess and debauchery to 11. It’s a holiday tradition that wallows in a sense of whimsy and dumb fun. The band gets back together on Saturday, Dec. 22 at the High Noon Saloon, 701A E. Washington Ave. in an 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door.
Wood Chickens
For those looking for a holiday show with a little bit more of an edge, there’s always the Wood Chickens’ show at the Crystal Corner. The punk band is a favorite at DIY music venues like the Crystal and at Mickey’s, thanks to its thumping, thrashing bass-forward rock that veers from surfer to psychadelic to hard country. Its shows are twangy and goofy, and a reliably barn-burning antidote to the cold weather. It will play the Crystal, 1302 Williamson St., on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m., with fellow punk rockers Black Cat and Treatment. There will be a $7 cover.
Steely Dane, PHUN, Don’t Mess with Cupid (Choose your cover band)
If you’re looking for someone to cover the classics, but not so much the holiday standards, then this month has you covered with three cover band holiday shows. Holidane features Steely Dane, a perennial name at Madison festivals thanks to its faithful covers of Steely Dan tunes. A Hippie Christmas features PHUN, a band that brings to life the discography of the crunchy jam rockers Phish. A Funky Christmas features Don’t Mess with Cupid, an eight-piece Otis Redding cover band known for the vocals of its frontman Kevin Willmott II. Holidane is on Friday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. at the High Noon Saloon, 701A E. Washington Ave.; tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. A Hippie Christmas with PHUN is on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. at the High Noon; tickets are $10. A Funky Christmas is at the Majestic Theater, 115 King St., on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $10.
Wintersong
Much like the Waylan St. Palan show, Wintersong is a Madison holiday tradition that involves a homecoming of a beloved Madison artist: Anna Vogelzang, a folk rock musician who left town years ago for the West Coast. Vogelzang has consistently returned for her annual wintertime fest at the Barrymore Theater, a folk music bonanza featuring other acts like Josh Harty, Lost Lakes and Faux Fawn. All proceeds from the event go toward the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin. The show is on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Barrymore, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20, or $18 with the donation of a non-perishable food item.