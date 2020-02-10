Sister act: Sibling trio Joseph finds growth on the road

In 2019, Portland, Oregon-based Joseph celebrated their fifth anniversary as a band. At the same time, the sibling trio of Natalie Closner Schepman and twins Allison and Meegan Closner launched a bold new chapter with their latest album “Good Luck, Kid.”
“It was incredible to look back on everything that's happened and to feel proud and excited for the future,” Closner Schepman said in a recent phone interview with all three sisters. “It’s been a wild ride and it was really thrilling to release our album. So, we're in a really sweet time right now.”
On the band’s song “NYE,” the band talks about new journeys: “I don't really feel a whole year older now/I'm still shaking but I'm bolder now/I need you to hold me even closer now/I know we'll make it another year, though I don't know how.”
The band is hard at work on their resolutions for 2020 — experience joy and ease with everything they do, to hold things loosely and find ways to keep expanding the band. Joseph returns to the Majestic Theatre for a Valentine's Day show this Friday.
After touring with a rhythm section for their 2015 album “I'm Alone, No You're Not,” the trio realized how much bigger their dynamics could be and wanted to emulate that dynamic sound for “Kid.” They expanded past their folk roots and include more pop, country and rock influences.
“It was really exciting to write songs with that in mind, where we could get way bigger than we had gotten in the past when we were just writing with an acoustic guitar and clean vocals,” Closner Schepman said. “We had the shows in mind because we really wanted to have an energetic live show that had higher highs and made the quiet moments be even more stark and meaningful….Having those sounds really opened up the palette for what we could add to the songs.”
A more dynamic sound allowed the trio to get out of their comfort zones and try new things.
“I think we are so many things. We love pop music, but we also love indie music and country music and so many things,” Meegan Closner said. “It’s us staying true to ourselves. It’s important to show that you can do more than one thing. When we show different sides, it just shows a fuller extension of who we are.”
One thing that remains a constant and continues to grow is their sibling dynamic and harmonies. “I think we really communicated better this time,” Meegan Closner said.
The chemistry between the sisters is impressive considering they hadn’t properly performed together as a band until forming in 2014. Closner Schepman recalls asking her sisters to perform with her and being amazed how good they sounded together.
“I knew that they could sing. I just didn't know to the extent,” she says. “And when we first sang together, I knew something special was going on. It’s been absolutely thrilling to experience how much togetherness I feel both in the music and in our relationship after now six years of doing it.”
Added Allison Closner, “I remember this one moment, when Meegan and I were still in junior high and Natalie in high school, and we put on this one song by this group Mary Mary called 'Shackles', and I remember all of us in the car singing it at the top of our lungs and all harmonizing…I remember thinking it was so fun to get to harmonize with my sisters because we never did that. And I remember my dad turning around and being like ‘What? You guys are all so good, what happened?’”
The sisters have used that pure joy of playing together as motivation as the band’s traveled the world. The songs on “Kid” are indebted to tour life and the collection uses the road trip as a metaphor.
“I think that being on a literal road made its way into the music and into the images that we used when we are trying to express those feelings,” says Closner Schepman said. “We ended up sequencing the songs on the album to be a journey and an arc that is like a road movie because of all of those driving references.”
For example, the title track is about getting in the driver’s seat and taking control of one’s life. While most of the songs on the album are co-writes, “Kid” is the one song solely written by Closner Schepman.
“That song was one of those that kind of pours out. I had already written a verse and most of a chorus, just kind of about the feeling of being in my thirties and how, all of a sudden, I'm the adult, but I still feel like a kid,” she says. “I was expressing this to my husband when we were on a road trip and talking through all of it and he [said] ‘Yeah, it's like the universe stopped the car, got out, tossed you the keys and said, "Good luck kid."’”
The band’s song “Fighter” takes the theme a step further, promoting strength and empowerment and has quickly become an anthem for many. The band was inspired after watching “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” the documentary on Mr. Rogers, and being reminded of his quote that in times of trouble to look for the helpers.
“It sheds a light on the people who are showing up to the fight every day,” Closner Schepman said. “And that can be in big ways or ordinary ways; people in our lives who are showing up to the fight so that we can be encouraged and bolstered in discouraging times.”
“It’s an indescribable feeling,” she continues, “to know that other people have taken this truth that we expressed and made it their own and they're using it in their own life. It’s a huge honor.”