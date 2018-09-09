Mikah Meyer is coming to Madison this month to talk and perform as he closes in on his goal of visiting all 417 National Park Service sites in a three-year journey.
Not only is he speaking and singing, but as a gay man who loves the outdoors, Meyer’s goal is to also raise awareness of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues and break a stereotype that a gay man can’t also be an outdoorsman.
“There’s never been an openly LGBT person sponsored by the entire outdoors industry and there’s never been an openly gay man in any single (outdoors industry) ad,” Meyer said by phone late last month on his way to Yosemite National Park in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, site No. 356 on his adventure.
“As an industry, the outdoors community is highly behind the rest of our country,” he said. “And so there’s this stereotype that the outdoors is not for gay men — that gay men would rather be on the beach or at the bar.”
Meyer, 32, is a countertenor — the highest adult male singing voice — who spent four years in the Washington National Cathedral choirs. He left Washington, D.C., where he last lived, to start his cross-country trip on April 29, 2016, the 11th anniversary of his father’s death.
The trip is dedicated to his father, Larry Meyer, a Lutheran minister, who died from esophageal cancer when he was 58 and Mikah was 19.
Mikah grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, where his father was a campus pastor at the University of Nebraska. The elder Meyer didn’t visit a lot of national parks, but was a fan of road trips. So Mikah’s parents took him and his three older sisters on lots of car trips as they were growing up.
To honor his father, Meyer’s done one road trip every year since age 19. And on those trips he found the national parks he visited were some of the most amazing places he’d ever seen.
Then, when he turned 30, he wanted to do something really big to honor his father and also share his own love of national parks. “I learned this realization that, you know, not all of us are gonna live as long as we hope we are.”
The reception he’s gotten has been interesting, said Meyer, who was featured on the “Today” show” in April in a piece by Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former president George W. Bush.
Meyer said he’s gotten a lot of hate mail with people calling him “a lazy millennial” and a “trust fund kid,” which he said doesn’t make sense. “I don’t know any campus pastors that have a trust fund,” he said.
But as people started to learn why he was doing the trip — not only to honor his father, but to create a new role model for the LGBT community and break stereotypes — he received more positive messages.
Meyer, who got his undergraduate degree at the University of Memphis and his master’s degree at McGill University in Montreal, said his favorite site so far has been Dinosaur National Monument, on the Colorado and Utah border with a parts of the monument in both states. “Nobody knows about it, so there’s no one there, but it’s some of the most amazing scenery I’ve seen in America.”
(A recent National Park Service report shows that Dinosaur National Monument had 315,589 visitors in 2017, so it’s not exactly undiscovered.)
Alaska, which he toured this summer, was his hardest state, Meyer said. He’s driving back across Canada to the Upper Midwest, which is why he’s coming through Madison on his way to his next site, No. 358, Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park in Dayton, Ohio.
The two closest sites to Madison he’s visited were Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, and the Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway in St. Croix Falls. He did those in August 2016.
A large part of Meyer’s journey has been sharing his story of being an openly gay Christian and a pastor’s son. His aim is to help people, who like himself, grew up thinking they couldn’t keep their faith and come out of the closet. “To show them an example of someone who lives both of those identities proudly,” he said.
He funds his project with what he describes as a “Dolly Parton-style cabaret show,” a singing and speaking program he performs at churches around the country. He’ll be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Madison’s Near East Side on Sep. 26.
The church’s music director Wendy Ward, who will accompany Meyer on piano during his Madison appearance, calls Meyer impressive on many fronts. It’s not just sexual identity or the church’s message about that, she said.
“No matter what your motivation would be for coming to his presentation, you’re going to come away uplifted because whether you’re an environmentalist, or you’re there for the LGBTQ message, or the carpe diem, ‘seize the day,’ all these different kind of things are going to be motivating,” Ward said.
Ward has listened to Meyer sing online and calls his voice amazing. Being a countertenor is unique and that alone is reason to come to his show, she said. She’s a soprano with a high voice, and he sings higher than she can, she said.
She’ll accompany him on six songs, including “Here’s Where I Stand” from the 2003 musical film “Camp” and “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Meyer describes his act using Dolly Parton’s name, but he doesn’t perform any of Parton’s songs. When he saw Parton perform, she did such a good job of infusing the music with humor and stories, he said, and that’s a lot of what he does.
“So I’ll tell a story and then I’ll sing a song directly related to that story from my journey,” Meyer said.
His performance is a combination of styles: classical, gospel, musical theater and spirituals. “It’s sort of a mix of anything you might ever hear a non-pop singer sing,” Meyer said.
“It’s humor and music and a powerful heartwarming message and hopefully an inspiring message that will encourage a lot of people to either go out and pursue their dreams or feel comfortable being who they are,” he said, “or maybe care about their fellow community members in a way they never did before.”
In a PowerPoint multimedia show, Meyer shows both photos and videos of his favorite parks, along with maps, and talks about how and why he started his parks trip.
Meyer is familiar with Madison because his sister, Mariah LeFeber, lived here for 10 years before moving to Portland, Oregon, two years ago. LeFeber, who taught dance at UW-Madison, comes back frequently because she helps run a Madison nonprofit called Performing Ourselves, Meyer said. The organization helps get low-income children into dance classes as a way to teach self-expression and confidence.
As for his show, Meyer makes it free or by donation so there are no barriers to entry. He wants to make it accessible for those who may “be in a bad place.”
“I get a lot of messages from kids who are closeted and don’t feel accepted by their church and I want to make sure that when I do these shows that they can come for free and they can hear this message of hope,” he said.
Meyer’s done shows where 25 people have showed up and others that have drawn 250.
Between his concerts and speaking during Sunday morning services in the past few years, Meyer’s visited more than 100 churches across the U.S.
Ward, Trinity’s music director, is thrilled to host Meyer. “Our congregation has a responsibility to help counter the voices of other religious groups that are sending these negative messages to LGBTQ people that they don’t belong in a Christian community.”