At age 5, Prenicia Clifton had a dream. She wanted to sing like Whitney Houston.

And when she was 9, she attended her first singing lesson with voice teacher Millicent Daugherty.

“So I sing for her, and she says, ‘Well you may not sing like Whitney Houston, but if you stick with me, you’ll dine with kings and queens,’” Clifton recalled.

Clifton’s parents couldn’t afford regular lessons, but Daugherty was so impressed by Clifton’s talent that she offered an alternative.

“My mom explained to my teacher that I could only afford one lesson a month, and the teacher’s reply was, ‘She’s got such an amazing talent, as long as you get her here, I will cover the cost of the lessons,’” Clifton said.

Today, at age 42, Clifton has broken barriers as a world-renowned Black opera singer. After continuing her training throughout her childhood and high school and receiving numerous awards for her vocal talent, Clifton studied opera performance at UW-Madison.

When Clifton attended graduate school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, she participated in a program that introduced opera singers to the Mandarin language called I Sing Beijing. Clifton became the first African American to sing in the Chinese Opera House in Beijing solely in Mandarin.

“The I Sing Beijing experience definitely opened a lot of doors,” she said. “I had the privilege of touring around the U.S. and performing at many of the Confucius Institutes as well as making my Lincoln Center debut doing Mandarin opera.”

Clifton’s mother, Diane Gruber, said that from a young age, it was clear her daughter had a gift.

“It was amazing, because I’m a poor woman, and to see that my child loves opera. I mean, that’s so out of my normal realm,” Gruber said.

Supporting youth

As illustrious as her career as an opera singer has been, the vast majority of Clifton’s passions lie elsewhere. She is on a mission to lift up Madison’s youth. Clifton, who does not have children of her own, said she considers “all the kids in the community my children.”

“I’ve always had a parallel career of supporting youth and singing,” Clifton said. “I never had to pay for a voice lesson and I think that’s what encourages me right now to help youth and give back, because I had such an investment made in me as a young person pursuing the arts.”

Even from a young age, Gruber said, her daughter loved babysitting and working with young children.

“She’s taken care of children in some form all of her life and always has been an advocate to make sure that they’re safe,” Gruber said. “Her education is in music, but her talent is working with youth.”

In 2011, Clifton’s father died of cancer, leading her to start a holiday concert series called Songs For Hope in his honor.

“I figured the best way to honor him was to do this concert because number one, my dad was a teacher, and number two, he made a substantial investment in youth his entire life,” Clifton said.

She has since expanded the program to offer opportunities for local teens to meet and see professional musicians of color perform. On Thursday, she took a group of students of color to see the Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin perform at the Overture Center for the Arts.

In 2020, Clifton founded the nonprofit Seein is Believin, an organization dedicated to providing life readiness and mental health resources to local youths.

“It just started in the pandemic as I saw children hurting and I saw them in need,” Clifton said of her nonprofit. “The first project that I did with Seein Is Believin was the Black Excellence Life Readiness Cooking Class.”

The class was a partnership between the Madison School District and Pasture and Plenty, a local meal kit service and farm-to-table deli and catering company.

“We taught 1,000 kids how to cook,” Clifton said.

Semaje Gooch, 16, participated in a summer course with Seein is Believin and took away life lessons on the value of hard work.

“I learned to not block yourself from your blessings. Before I met Prenicia, I found myself not wanting to get up and do any of the work to achieve my dreams,” she said. “Then I took this course over the summer and I came back into school sophomore year and I was just like we got to get this done, we got to be a go-getter.”

A primary focus of Seein is Believin is to support the mental wellness of Madison’s youths. After a participant in Seein is Believin died by suicide last November, Clifton started hosting monthly mental health retreats for middle and high school students. Clifton is also running a campaign called 100 Stronger to get 100 Madison residents certified in youth mental health first aid.

Clifton, who lives with chronic pain, said she knows what it’s like to struggle with depression and anxiety. Because of this, she is hopeful that her work with Seein is Believin can show local youths that they’re not alone and that it’s OK to ask for help.

“My experiences were not monolithic. I wasn’t just a Black woman, but I was also a Black woman who lives with a chronic illness. I was also a Black woman that lives with mental health issues” Clifton said. “I realized that I could be a representation to show folks that you could live through these mental health issues.”

‘Black Girls Don’t’

Most recently, Clifton started leading an interactive workshop called “Black Girls Don’t” to empower Black girls to dream big. Clifton has been hosting the workshop in partnership with the Ripple Project at Madison Public Library, a year-long programming series designed to encourage residents to talk about race, equity and inclusion.

The inspiration behind this program stemmed from Clifton’s personal experiences. So far, about 150 youths have participated in “Black Girls Don’t,” and Clifton hopes to expand the program’s reach by partnering with school districts.

“‘Black Girls Don’t’ is about all the times you’re told that you can’t do this or you shouldn’t do this,” she said. “I was told all throughout my life, predominantly by people who look like me, that Black girls don’t sing opera.”

Another goal of Clifton’s workshop is to encourage young girls to speak out against abuse.

“Black women and Black girls are six times more likely to be abused than any other race, and I began to write poetry around those reports. It became, ‘Black girls don’t tell because it lands their fathers in jail. Black girls don’t tell because their bodies are always for sale,’” she said. “So I began to use that as presentations within the library to encourage young girls to tell if something is going wrong.”

Those who know Clifton describe her as inspiring and relentless in her pursuit to empower youths. Joe Maldonado, who went to college with Clifton and has worked with her on multiple community initiatives, has seen her grow as an artist and local leader over the years. She’s even become a mentor to Maldonado’s own teenage son.

“She’s always confident in what she’s doing, and everybody’s got something to learn, but I always feel like she has the answers,” Maldonado said. “She knows how to come up with ideas, execute them and bring together people to make things happen.”