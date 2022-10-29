 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Shania Twain's new tour will come to Madison

  • 0
Shania Twain tour

Shania Twain has announced a new album and tour for 2023, both titled Queen of Me.

 Getty Images

Country/crossover singer Shania Twain announced a new album and tour on Friday, with a Madison concert planned for May 16 at the Kohl Center.

Her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, will be available Feb. 3. 

On the 10th annual Make Music Madison Tuesday, held each year on the summer solstice, audiences were treated to some 450 performances at more than 125 venues throughout the city. 

Twain's career took off in 1995 with the release of her The Woman In Me album, followed by 1997's Come On Over, which has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. 

Tickets for her Queen of Me tour will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 4, at Ticketmaster.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ariana Grande reveals her blonde hair ahead of shooting 'Wicked'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics