Shania Twain's new tour will come to Madison

Country/crossover singer Shania Twain announced a new album and tour on Friday, with a Madison concert planned for May 16 at the Kohl Center.

Her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, will be available Feb. 3.

Twain's career took off in 1995 with the release of her The Woman In Me album, followed by 1997's Come On Over, which has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.

Tickets for her Queen of Me tour will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 4, at Ticketmaster.